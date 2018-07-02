Global Diabetic Nephropathy Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Diabetic nephropathy is a clinical syndrome related to damage or impairment of kidney and majorly affects type-1 and type-2 diabetic patients. It can cause severe complications in the kidney such as macroalbuminuria, in which more than 300mg of urinary albumin is excreted by the kidney in the period of 24-hours. Diabetic nephropathy market is one of the major causes for the occurrence of chronic kidney diseases and renal failure across the globe.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the global diabetic nephropathy market include increasing prevalence of diabetic patients across the globe due to sedentary lifestyle and faulty dietary habits of the population across the globe. Initiatives taken by the government by rising spending on the development of advanced technologies for the treatment of the disease and increasing demand for home-based diagnostic technologies are fueling the market growth. Stringent regulatory policies for the approval of diabetic nephropathy drugs and increasing number of patent expirations are some of the factors hindering the growth of the market. Some of the other factors responsible for restraining market growth are the high cost of imaging devices and long duration of clinical trials. However, the advancements in diagnostic imaging technology is expected to propel the market growth in the near future.

The diabetic nephropathy market can be segmented on the basis of indication, diagnosis type, treatment type, and end user. Based on indication, the market is segmented into diabetes type-1 and diabetes type-2. Based on diagnosis type, the market is bifurcated into urine test, imaging tests, blood test, renal function testing, and renal biopsy. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into medications, kidney dialysis, kidney transplant, and acupuncture. Medications can be further segmented into diuretics, angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, antioxidant inflammation modulator, angiotensin receptor blockers, renin inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, and others (monocyte chemoattractant proteins inhibitor and g protein-coupled receptors). Based on end user, the market is diversified into hospital & clinic, diagnostic center, and research institutes. Among type of treatments, the medications segment holds a major share in the diabetic nephropathy market. This is owing to wide availability of drugs for specific symptoms related to diabetic nephropathy.

The global diabetic nephropathy market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global diabetic nephropathy market, followed by Europe. This is mainly owing to rising awareness amongst the population about the various kidney-related diseases. High reimbursement policies by the government in the healthcare sector and demand for continuous monitoring of diabetes are some factors that are significantly contributing towards the market growth in the region. In Europe, the growing demand for home-based diagnosis of the disease, especially among the geriatric population is one of the major factors fuelling the market growth. Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit fastest growth in the global diabetic nephropathy market over the forecast period. This is due to large pool of diabetic population in the region, especially in Japan and Southeast Asian countries.

Some of the key players operating in the global diabetic nephropathy market are Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Xortx Therapeutics Inc., Glaxosmithkline plc, Astellas Pharma, Inc., and AbbVie Inc., among others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as Acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures and product development and so on.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHT & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.3. REGULATIONS

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY MARKET, BY INDICATION

4.2. GLOBAL DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY MARKET, BY DIAGNOSIS TYPE

4.3. GLOBAL DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY MARKET, BY TREATMENT TYPE

4.4. GLOBAL DIABETIC NEPHROPATHY MARKET BY END USER

TOC Continued…