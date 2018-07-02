Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market 2018 | Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market – Market Overview

Ethoxylates are organic compounds that are manufactured by treatment of alcohols and phenols with ethylene oxide in the presence of potassium hydroxide as a catalyst. They are usually obtained by addition of ethylene oxide (EO) to compounds comprising dissociated protons. Substrates utilized for ethoxylation are primarily linear and branched C12-C18 alcohols, alkyl phenols, nonyl (propylene trimer) or decyl (propylene tetramer) groups, fatty acids and fatty acid derivatives. The addition of EO to a substrate containing acidic hydrogen is catalyzed by bases or Lewis acids. Amphoteric catalysts, as well as heterogeneous catalysts are also used. The degree of ethoxylation (the moles of EO added per mole of substrate) varies over wide ranges, in general between 3 and 40, and is chosen according to the intended use.

Ethoxylates based products are significant ingredients for rapidly expanding industrial & institutional cleaning industry. These products exhibit excellent properties such as cleansing and low rinse that are essential for enhancing the detergent quality. The demand for such products used in I&I cleaning is slated to increase exponentially over the forecast period driven by concerns regarding waste management by the industrial sector. The global market is anticipated to exhibit CAGR of 3.76% over the forecast period.

The countries in Asia represent some of the most lucrative country level markets for personal care & cosmetics. Comprising over 20% of U.S. global exports in the sector, the Asia countries offer the industry over 3 billion potential consumers in the fastest growing global markets. In addition, the countries included in the Asia Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry provide access to some of the highest potential future markets including the growing middle class in countries spanning from Indonesia to Vietnam to Malaysia. Unlike other industries buffeted by the winds of economic and socio-political change, the beauty and personal care industry has gone from strength to strength, earning it a “recession-proof” status. Nowhere is this more evident than in Asia, where sales are estimated to exceed US$150 billion by the end of 2017. Japan is expected to dominate the market with China closely following and is expected to drive 40% of the absolute growth in skin care products in 2016. Thus, the subsequent demand from personal care industry is expected add substantial revenue to the Global Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market.

Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market – Competitive Analysis

Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates Market is competitive and is a fragmented market with Tier-1 players dominating the market. There has been substantial revenue growth for selected ethoxylates companies, particularly those located in Asia or those with major operations in Asia. This is result of an increased domestic demand within Asian countries, as well as an overall rise in ethoxylates demand across the globe. The ethoxylates market is a specialized market, with most companies producing more than one type of composite.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July, 2017 – Huntsman completes capacity expansion at Singapore Specialty Amines facility. The capacity expansion is marked at 25,000-ton in term of volume, which will add into the already existing capacity of 25,000-ton.

June, 2017 – Huntsman’s Performance Products division has announced the appointment of Norman, Fox & Co. and Palmer Holland, Inc. as exclusive distributors in their respective assigned territories representing the division’s portfolio of agrochemical specialty products in the United States.

June, 2016 – Evonik commercialized the bio surfactants: the specialty chemicals company was the first in the world to use biotech methods for producing industrial-scale quantities of high- quality surfactants, which is a key component of modern shampoos, shower gels, and household cleansers.

