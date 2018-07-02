Digital Security Control Market: A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis

Digital security control actually deals with the protection and security of individual’s digital identitification and other types of interactions that are being carried out in the world of digitalization. Digital security is a protection of individual digital identity – it is the network or a kind of Internet equivalent of individual physical identity. Digital security actually includes different tools which are being used to secure the physical identity of the subscriber, assets and the technology in the mobile and online world. The growth of the Digital Security Control market is highly dependent on the growth of internet security market globally.

For the purpose of doing in depth analysis, the Digital Security Control Market has been segmented on the basis of hardware, service, software, application and by geography. Based on the hardware the market has been segmented mainly into four types; they are like smart cards, subscriber identity module, biometric technology and into security tokens. By software Digital Security Control market has been segmented mainly into four types they are like network surveillance and security management, anti-phishing and web technologies.

By service the market has been segmented into three types they are like two factor authentication, three factor authentication and four factor types of authentication. By application the market has been segmented into four types they are like application in finance and banking services, healthcare sector, mobile security and in commercial segment. Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segments across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Transition from the magnetic strips technology to the Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) method is one of the primary driving factor for the market for digital security control. It is actually a globally accepted standard for all the cards which is being equipped with the computer chips. It actually helps in chip card authentication in transactions. High level of security which is being obtained from the biometrics technology, and the considerable growth of the information security systems market is driving the Digital Security Control market.

Extended security control and high security identification process in the electronic world is acting as a catalyst for the demand of various types of digital security equipments during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In addition to that rapid growth of non-individual locking components is going to drive the market in the upcoming years. This, in turn is also projected to affect the market of digital security control in a positive manner during the forecasted period of 2017-2025.

By hardware, the smart card market held the largest market share because of its heavy presence in the online payment segment which offers enhanced security by limiting the security risk. However, the biometric technology is projected to achieve exponential growth during the forecast period. Ease of operations and higher adoption of cellular subscriber modules in IT industry makes it the most appropriate choice for various mobile security applications.

Some of the leading players operating in the Digital Security Control market includes 3M (The U.S.), Gemalto NV (Holland), Fireeye, Inc. (The U.S.), Safenet, Inc. (The U.S.), RSA Security LLC (The U.S), Oberthur Technologies (France), NEC Corporation (Japan) among others.