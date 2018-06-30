Godrej Golf Links Greater Noida, Luxury Villas By godrej Properties

Godrej Properties Presents Godrej Golf Links in Greater Noida

Godrej Golf Links is located at the upcoming Sector 27, Greater Noida by Godrej Properties Ltd. It is an aesthetically pleasing abode which is carved well to provide the ultimate comfort to a dweller. Here, the project has got breezy villas. Optimum utilization of space has been done by the architects. Here, you can feel at ultimate peace and lively in the bright rooms with ample utilization of natural light. The apartments are known to have positive aura that will enliven the space throughout the day. Located at Sector 27, the project will fulfill all your daily needs. You and your family can lead blessed living in Godrej Golf Links.

Major Highlights of the Project

• Themed in Himalayan Mountain Structure

• Commercial Street with great options

• Jogging tracks

• Facing the 9-Hole Organic Golf Course

• Open Air Multiplex cum Drive-in Cinema

• Sculpture Parks and Tree-lined gateway

• Sand Bed, fun Paving Patterns, Trampoline Area, Climbing Walls, Mini Running Track, and Skating Areas

• Gated Community

• Ample Security

Key Amenities

• Get relaxing massage every weekend or every day at spa

• Stay physically and mentally fit and charged up at yoga space

• Enjoy fun-filled evenings with friends and family at multi-utility clubhouse

• Skating rink

• Gymnasium

• Swimming pool

• Kids’ play area

• Gated community

Godrej Golf Links Location

Godrej Golf Links is strategically located at Sector 27 Greater Noida, which is located just next door to Knowledge Park and Jaypee Green Golf Course. It is also located at the proximity to metro station and Yamuna Expressway to enhance the convenience and shorten the distance to all the major landmarks.

To reach this property from Delhi –

• First reach Pari Chowk,

• Turn right to Surajpur Kasna Road,

• And turn left on Kasna Gol Chakkar

• Drive few meters on this road and turn left

Why Live in Greater Noida?

Greater Noida is witnessing great infrastructure developments and has become a commercial hub. It is well connected to various parts of Delhi NCR region. It has got excellent infrastructure activities, such as Yamuna Expressway (connecting Greater Noida and Noida to the rest of UP cities), Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (to connecting residents from Delhi, Noida to Greater Noida), FNG Expressway (which is almost complete to connect Noida to each and every part of Delhi NCR), and the proposed Metro Station (the metro corridor to provide fast and convenient access from each part of Gurgaon, Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad).

Today, Greater Noida has been enjoying a boom in real estate sector and it has become one of the best residential hubs for NCR. This real estate micro market is providing best returns on investment. A lot of working professionals in this city are estimated to raise the manifolds in few years to come, and further boost the demand for residential properties.

About Developer

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate brands in India. It is the first real estate developer which has got ISO certification. Its projects are located across the country. They have bagged around 100 awards over the past three years.