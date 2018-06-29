Virtual Power Plant 2018 Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:-
The main objective of the virtual power plant is to relief the load on the grid by instantaneously providing the energy produced by the particular units during the peak load. Additionally, the combined power generation and power consumption of the interacted units in the virtual power plant is retailed on the energy exchange platforms. As per the study conducted by Market Research Future, the global market for Virtual Power Plant is likely to grow at the CAGR of around 5%.
It occurs through flexibility coming from all networked units. Moreover, the power vendors within a virtual power plant setup can use live data to enhance projecting and trading of renewable energies. As a result, virtual power plants progressively take over the role of the conventional power plants by selling their output on the wholesale markets and assuming authority for a balanced grid.
Industry Major Key Players:-
- Cpower Energy Management
- Enbala Power Networks, Inc.
- ABB Ltd.
- Autogrid Systems, Inc.
- Blue Pillar, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Comverge
- Enernoc, Inc.
- Flexitricity Limited
Virtual Power Plant Global Market – Competitive Analysis
The global virtual power plant industry is expected to have a huge number of technological progression over the forecast period owing to enormous developments in power sector coupled with growing consumer preferences for uninterruptible energy supply. The market is also expected to have high expansion activities by conglomerates and well-established companies. Mergers and acquisition strategies are anticipated to be seen over the forecast period.
Major Point From TOC:-
1 Executive Summary
-
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Definition
2.2.2 Research Objective
2.2.3 Assumptions
2.2.4 Limitations
2.3 Research Process
2.3.1 Primary Research
2.3.2 Secondary Research
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Forecast Model
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
3.1.4 Segment Rivalry
3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
To be continued….
Regional Analysis:-
Virtual power plant helps in delivering energy peak usage times and the end-users can save up the excess energy in the energy storage devices such as batteries. Also the growing government mandates and initiatives for customer engagement, and incentives programs might prove to be an added boost for the end-user segment. The global rise in the demand for non-conventional energy in the power generation sector, changes in dynamics of power grids from centralized to distributed, and regulating costs and easy convenience of energy storage drive the development of the virtual power plant market. The phenomenal growth in the construction industry, exclusively in the Asia Pacific region is expected to propel the overall virtual power plant market during the forecast period.