Tobia Pool Care – Prominent Company for Pool Cleaning in Palm Beach

Owning a swimming pool requires proper care and attention. Pool services and repairs are typically offered on a weekly, bi-weekly and monthly basis.

Owning a swimming pool may be an entertaining thing that you have in your home. But you need to pay more care and attention to it. A single chemical imbalance in your pool water may cause serious infections to your body as well as to your health. Hence, hiring a prominent pool service provider for pool cleaning and other related services will get you better results.

Professional pool service providers perform a 17 point checklist inspection for pool service.

17 Point Checklist Inspection

The checklist is created to ensure that the services provided will meet the customer’s expectations and needs. It also proves that the inspection done through this checklist will always return the good and satisfying results. The things in the checklist include

• Checking the filter and pump manually

• Checking the pressure gauge

• Turn off the pump and set the correct time on the timer

• If necessary grease the pump lid

• Examine the pump basket and clean it

• Turn on the pump and make sure it works well

• Check for the chemical balance in the pool water and add the needed elements, if required

• Empty the skimmer basket and ensure the cleaner is working in good condition

• Clean the swimming pool floor and wall tiles

• Regularly check the filter and pump lids

• Clean the pool surface

• Empty the pool

