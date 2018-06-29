Smart Glass Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors Analysis, Global Share, Emerging Trends and Forecast 2022

Market Scenario:

The Smart Glass allows the user to control manually or automatically the amount of light, glare & heat transmitted through the glass. The smart glass can be controlled automatically through various methods such as automatic photo sensors, motion detectors, smartphone applications, knobs or light switches to control the amount of light, heat passing through the glass. The light control offered by Smart Glasses can save tremendous energy on heating, cooling and lighting. The smart Glass Market is registering healthy growth rate due to its numerous application in various industries such as in automobile, architecture, healthcare, and aviation among others. The increasing investment in infrastructure projects globally and the shift from passive to active smart glass technology is also helping the market of Smart glass to grow.

Smart Glass not only protect the skin by blocking the harmful UV rays but also prevent the fabric and furniture near your windows from fading .The Smart glasses are energy efficient and have low reflection that reduces the glare. Smart Glasses are eco-friendly; recyclable material that offers attractive looks and also helps in controlling the solar and thermal heat in the interiors that maintains optimal temperature inside the building.

These are the key factors that have acted as driver for the Smart Glass market.

Hence the market for Smart Glass is expected to grow at 18% CAGR (2016-2022).

However, the high upfront cost, difficult installation. Lack of awareness about the usability and benefits among consumer are some of the factor which is hindering the growth of Smart glass Market.

Study Objectives of Smart Glass Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Smart glass Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Smart Glass market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, verticals and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Smart Glass Market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1830

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Smart Glass are- Active Glass Technologies PLC (U.K.), Asahi Glass Company, Ltd. (Japan), Corning,Inc.(U.S.), Saint-Gobain S.A(France), Schott AG(Germany), SmartGlass International, Ltd.(Ireland),Research Frontiers, Inc.(U.S.), Raven brick LLC(U.S.), Pleotint LLC(U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc.(U.S.), DuPont(U.S.), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.(Japan), LTI Smart Glass Inc.(U.S.),Polytronix, Inc.(U.S.), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd(Japan), GlasNovations, Ltd. (U.K.), Scienstry, Inc. (U.S.), SPD Control Systems Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Global Smart Glass market has been segmented on the basis of Technology and Verticals. The Technology has been identified as- Suspended particle devices, thermochromic Devices, Liquid crystal devices and Electrochromic devices among other whereas Verticals consist of architecture, Transportation, Power generation plant, consumer electronics, automotive, aviation among others.

Regional Analysis

Europe is dominating the market of Smart Glass due to high popularity of smart glass as building material and huge investment in this region by major key players such as Saint-Gobain SA and Smart Glass International, Ltd. North America is also showing healthy growth due to supportive government policies for energy efficient products and presence of key industry player such as LTI Smart Glass Inc. (U.S.), Polytronix, Inc. (U.S.) whereas In Asia-Pacific ,the market of smart glass has expanded due to increasing demand for energy efficiency, heat and light control, automated shading among others resulting in popularity of smart glass thus generating more revenue which will help to increasing the market .

Intended Audience

Infrastructure companies

Aviation and marine industry

Power plant industry

Automotive Industries

Consumer electronics

Glass manufacturing Industries

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-glass-market-1830

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL SMART GLASS MARKET: BY TECHNOLOGY

1.3.2 GLOBAL SMART GLASS MARKET: BY VERTICALS

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

2.4.3 MARKET CRACKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION

3 GLOBAL SMART GLASS MARKET: OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 DEFINITION

3.1.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION OF SMART GLASS MARKET

Continued…