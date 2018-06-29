Pyruvic Acid Market Insights and Industry Analysis for Period 2014 – 2023

A research study titled, “Pyruvic Acid Market by product and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Pyruvic Acid Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Pyruvic acid is the most simple of the alpha-keto acids, with a carboxylic acid and a ketone functional group. Pyruvate, the conjugate base, is a critical intermediate in several metabolic pathways. Pyruvic acid can be produced using glucose through glycolysis, changed over back to carbohydrates, for example, glucose by means of gluconeogenesis, or to fatty acids through a response with acetyl-CoA. It can likewise be used to develop the amino acid alanine and can be changed over into ethanol or lactic acid by means of fermentation. Pyruvic acid provides energy to cells through the citrus acid cycle when oxygen is present, and alternatively ferments to create lactate when oxygen is deficient.

Pyruvic Acid Market -Segmentation

The Pyruvic Acid Market is segmented on the basis of product, end user and regions. On the basis of product the market is segmented into Bio Synthesis and Chemical Synthesis. Based on end user the market is segmented into Daily Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals and Food Additives out of which the Pharmaceutical sector is leading trailed by Food Additives. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Rest of the world.

Pyruvic Acid Market -By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Zibo Zhoucun Dongfang Chemical Co Ltd, Minakem SAS, Musashino, Shanghai Jinli Bio-tech Co Ltd, Toray Industries, Fleurchem Inc and Tianjin Shengdao Technology Co Ltd. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Drivers and Restraints:

One of the major aspects driving the market is the application of Pyruvic Acid for weight loss. The growing obese population in developing countries is a critical driver for the market. Moreover, rising awareness among people regarding its benefits have increased the development of the market. It is also identified adverse events associated with pyruvate such as bloating, diarrhea, gas, and increase in low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. It is known to be widely used as food additive in the food and beverage industry.

What Our Report Offer:

1) An extensive research study on the global pyruvic acid market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the pyruvic acid market

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

