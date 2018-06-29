Petition for Your Stepchild’s Best Interests with The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne’s Stepparent Adoption Services

Stepparents are a huge influence on a child’s life but have no legal rights unless they adopt him or her. For stepparents in Colorado, The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne provides highly proficient adoption services.

[COLORADO SPRINGS, 6/29/2018] — The definition of a family has changed over the years. Today, blended families, single parents, and extended households are growing. Stepparents now play a huge role in their stepchildren’s lives. However, while they act as a parent, the legal rights remain with both the child’s biological parents unless the stepparent opts for adoption. But, to adopt their stepchild, they need to prove that it is in the child’s best interests.

Colorado law carries strict requirements when it comes to stepparent adoption. The bottom line is that one biological parent loses all the rights and obligations as a parent, so the adoption must be in the best interests of the child. This is what The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne seeks to assist stepparents with, providing experienced and highly proficient legal adoption services.

Stepparent Adoption Process

According to the Colorado Judicial Department, if the other biological parent is deceased, consents to relinquish his or her rights and obligations as a parent, or has failed to provide financial support without cause for over a year, the stepparent can petition to adopt the child.

The stepparent’s background will also be checked in court to see if they are a suitable legal parent. Because other parties can contest the facts surrounding stepparent adoption cases, stepparents will need an experienced family law attorney who can best represent them in court.

Presenting a Stepparent’s Case

The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne has over three decades of experience in family law and can ensure a strong case for stepparents by providing hard evidence of his or her character and skills as a parent. The firm keeps a network of professionals who can provide reputable evaluations that can help strengthen the client’s case.

About The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne

The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne caters to family law cases based in Colorado Springs. The law office has provided legal representation, counsel, and more for cases such as divorces, annulments, adoption, mediation, and other areas.

Gordon N. Shayne has over three decades’ worth of professional experience. The firm is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and is one of Expertise’s Top 16 Best Child Support Lawyers in Colorado Springs.

Interested in retaining legal counsel? Visit https://www.shaynelaw.com/ today.