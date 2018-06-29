Novotel Hyderabad Airport celebrated Diversity and inclusion week

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport celebrated its second year “Diversity and inclusion week” at the property. As a part of the week long celebrations the hotel organised various events & activities focusing on gender equality, Indigenous engagement, disability awareness, diverse genders and intercultural competence and other social justice initiatives.

The Diversity & Inclusion week started with a cake cutting ceremony. All the employees of the hotel participated in this ceremony. After that Talent and Culture team conducted an informative session to showcase the new vision and thoughts of the GenY and how one should channelize their energy and optimise it. On the third day NHA celebrated the talents of the differently abled kids from the Devnar School of Blind. Going against all odds of life, these visually impaired kids of the city gave a scintillating singing performance. There was a special lunch organised by the Hotel for the children.

On the fourth day the hotel celebrated cultural differences and joined for a Ramadan Themed Buffet Lunch and celebrated the holy month with some mouth-watering delicacies such as Haleem, Biryani, Sheerkurma etc. A special session was also conducted to neutralise the stigma on LGBT community and the fact that every human should be treated with equal respect and provided with an adequate opportunity was reiterated. This celebration culminated with a gala night which had pomp and dance where the team was able to bond and rejoice and in true sense accepting diversity and walk towards and inclusive future.

Novotel Hyderabad Airport has a long tradition of recognizing and encouraging diversity and celebrating community engagement. NHA supports diversity and inclusion commitments such as these, as well as its recent achievements and initiatives supporting the environment, local communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi Khubchandani, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport said, “We are very happy to celebrate 2nd edition of Diversity and inclusion week by inviting children from Devnar School for Blind. These initiatives are a testament to our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture to positively impact society. It was really captivating to watch the kids sing and enjoy. We look forward to celebrating many such occasions in the future.”