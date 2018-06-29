Lab Automation Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment with Emerging Trends, New Growth Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Market Growth Status 2014-2023

A research study titled, “Lab Automation Market by software & equipment, application and end user- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Lab Automation Market was worth USD 3.58 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 5.60 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.11% during the forecast period. Lab automation is characterized as the usage of technology to streamline or substitute manual control of processes and equipment. The level of automation that any lab requires relies upon its work process. While an academic research lab may use just a few instruments with a specific end goal to build efficiency and lessen the time spent on a tedious task, a drug discovery unit in a pharmaceutical organization will need to automate the majority of its research phases. Factors, for example, process scaling down, popularity for lab automation equipment in drug discovery and clinical diagnostics, higher reproducibility and exactness, and huge workforce demand and supply gap are probably going to drive the development of this market. Furthermore, lab automation offers upgraded profitability and lessened costs, better staff safety, and little volumes of samples and reagents.

The Lab Automation Market is segmented as follows-

Lab Automation Market, By Equipment & Software, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells

Automated Workstations

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Robotic Systems

Software

Other Equipment

Lab Automation Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Microbiology Solutions

Other Applications

Lab Automation Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Lab Automation Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The major players in the market are Siemens Healthineers, Perkin Elmer Private Limited, Eppendorf India Ltd, Abbott Diagnostics International Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, Qiagen, Tecan, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation and Hamilton Company. In 2017, Tecan dominated the Lab Automation Market.

Regional Outlook:

In 2017, North America is anticipated to represent the biggest share of the worldwide lab automation market. The interest for lab robotization in North America is driven by the expanding number of investments in research and development by the administration, substantial existence of pharmaceutical R&D labs in this area, and lab automation selection by healing centres and clinical diagnostic labs because of expanding volume of tests.

What Our Report Offer:

1) An extensive research study on the global lab automation market, and its

entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the lab automation market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

