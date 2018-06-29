Heart Scan Market Market Key Developments Trends, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Heart Scan Market Research Report Information: By Types (Electron Beam Computed Tomography, Angiocardiography) Indication (Congenital Heart Disease, Coronary Arteries Blockage) End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centers) – Global Forecast till 2023

A heart scan, also known as a coronary calcium scan is a specialized X-ray test which provides images of heart that enable the detection and measurement of calcium-containing plaque in the arteries. During the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for cardiovascular devices. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, over 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all global deaths of which 82% were in the low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2015), over 630,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, which accounts for 1 in every 4 death. The global heart scan market is expecting a sound growth in coming future owing to the increasing demand for various cardiovascular devices, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and favorable reimbursement policies. Mostly all diabetic patients suffer from some or the other cardiovascular disease. According to findings from the WHO in 2014, approximately 422 million people reported suffering from diabetes. Due to the increasing diabetic population across the globe, there is a significant increase in the number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, increasing geriatric population and increasing healthcare expenditure have fuelled the growth of the market. On the other hand, strict regulatory rules and the high cost of the diagnostic tests may slow the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The heart scan market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Top Players in Heart Scan Market:

Some of the major players in this market are Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Coloplast (Denmark), Dispocard GmbH (Germany), St. Jude Medical (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.)., Smiths Medical (U.S.), Edwards Life Sciences Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic Inc (U.S.), Rochester Medical Corporation (U.S), Maquet Medical India Private Limited (India), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan) and others.

Market Segmentation of Heart Scan Market:

The global heart scan market is segmented on the basis of types, indication and end users. On the basis of the types, the global heart scan market is segmented into electron beam computed tomography, nuclear heart scan, echocardiogram, cardiac catheterization, coronary arteriography, angiocardiography, and others. Based on the indication, it is segmented into congenital heart disease, coronary arteries blockage, defects or injury to the heart’s four primary valves, blood clots within the heart’s chambers, tumors in or on the heart, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, cardiac care centers, ambulatory centers & home care, academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis of Facial Paralysis Market:

The Americas command a major share of the market owing to the huge patient population suffering from cardiovascular diseases & diabetes, increasing demand for the advanced devices, and strong government support. Additionally, availability of funds and rising geriatric population is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Europe accounts for the second largest market across the globe, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Strong government support, availability of funds for research, and high healthcare expenditure is driving the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to increasing need for better devices, rapidly improving technology, and the presence of huge patient pool. China and India are the key contributors to the market. Additionally, increasing government support, and presence of huge opportunity have fuelled the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities and poor economic conditions in the African region. The Middle East holds the major share in the market in this region owing to a well-developed economy, whereas, African region is expecting a healthy growth due to the presence of huge opportunity in the market.

