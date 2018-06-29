Gregoryite Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR 16.21% Over 2023

A research study titled, “Gregoryite Market by carbonatite type , application and end user- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Geospatial Analytics Market was worth USD 22.42 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 86.71 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.21% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to witness a substantial development amid the gauge time frame, significantly determined by the expanding usage of Internet of Things (IoT), integration of geospatial technology with standard technology, and major progressions in geospatial investigation with the advent of artificial intelligence and big data. With the advent of big data and artificial intelligence in the market, geospatial analytics can give enhanced and more affordable geospatial data to organizations over the globe. These solutions give extra advantages, for example, the capacity to serve on-demand analytics, expanded availability and capacity to analyse complex and large datasets, and investigating various sorts of geospatial data through cloud-based geospatial analytics.

The Geospatial Analytics Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Geospatial Analytics Market, By Component, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Services

Software & Solutions

Geospatial Analytics Market, By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Network & Location Analytics

Surface & Field Analytics

Geovisualization

Others

Geospatial Analytics Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Medicine & Public Safety

Climate Change Adaptation

Surveying

Disaster Risk Reduction & Management

Others

Geospatial Analytics Market, By Vertical, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Automotive

Government

Natural Resources

Business

Utility & Communication

Defence & Intelligence

Other

Geospatial Analytics Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The major players in the market are Hexagon AB, Harris Corporation, Bentley Systems, SAP SE, DigitalGlobe, Esri, Maxar Technologies, Trimble, RMSI Private Limited, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Fugro and General Electric. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook:

North America is assessed to be the biggest market for geospatial analytics over the forecast period. The development of the geospatial analytics market in North America is essentially driven by the high usage of most recent technologies, for example, distributed computing, huge information, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and business intelligence tools.

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

