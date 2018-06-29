Fatty Acids Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

“We have produced a new premium report Fatty Acids Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Fatty Acids. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Fatty Acids Market by Type (natural fatty acids and synthetic fatty acids), application (pharmaceuticals, food and beverages Lubricants and Industry chemicals and others) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Fatty Acids Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Fatty Acids Market are Arizona Chemicals, BASF, Behn-Meyer Holding AG, Colgate-Palmolive Ltd, Eastman Chemical, GC Rieber Oils, Mazzoni, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Oleoquimica Brazil and Yueyang Ch-Cheng Oleo chemicals Co. Ltd.”

Increasing Demand in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products in fatty acid market is spurring over the forecast period

Fatty acid is a carboxylic acid with a long aliphatic chain, which is either saturated or unsaturated. Fatty acids are important dietary sources of fuel for animals due to many cell tissues in the animal body can use fatty acid for their metabolism. Essential fatty acids cannot be synthesized by the human body that are obtained from various external sources such as plants, animal fat, vegetable oils and so on. Rise in demand regarding healthy eating and rise in awareness among essential fatty acids are the factors driving the growth of the fatty acids market. Additionally, growing demand from personal and homecare products and emerging economies is fuelling the growth of the fatty acids market. However, biological effects caused due to deficiency of fatty acids are likely to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period. The consumption of growth in natural fatty acids will spur for better GDP in the developed countries over the forecast period. On the other hand, innovative product technologies and requirement of fatty acids in food and beverage industries is providing huge growth opportunities for the key players in the fatty acid market. The major players in the fatty acid market are BASF SE, Eastman Chemical, and Colgate-Palmolive Ltd. Many leading players are focusing on the research and development process in order to strengthen their position in the prevalent market competition.

Asia pacific is the region with highest production and consumption of natural fatty acids

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific accounted for the major end user application due to the growing demand among the consumers followed by North America. The North American countries such as US and Canada are likely to experience the growing demand owing to the requirement from the dietary supplements and functional food sector. Emerging economies like China, India, Brazil, and Indonesia are expected to show remarkable market share in natural fatty acids consumption. The major reasons being raw material availability, change of natural fatty acid consumption trend from European market.

Segments Covered

The report segments the global fatty acids market by type, application and region. On the basis of types the fatty acids market is segmented as natural fatty acids and synthetic fatty acids. Based on application, the market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals, food, beverages Lubricants, Industry chemicals, and others.

Geographies Covered

Emerging markets such as China, India, Indonesia and Thailand are growing at a significant rate and account for substantial market size, which in turn make Asia-pacific the largest region in terms of volume of consumption of fatty acids in the world market. Latin America is anticipated to experience spurt in demand for fatty acids due to the demand for personal care and homecare products. European market is also expected to grow primarily due to imports. However, the saturation of matured economies is a major concern for the global fatty acids market. The fluctuating prices of palm oil is expected to affect the production of the natural fatty acid manufacturers. Textile industry is anticipated to provide the fatty acid manufacturers the opportunity to expand over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The companies covered in the report include Arizona Chemicals, BASF, Behn-Meyer Holding AG, Colgate-Palmolive Ltd, Eastman Chemical, GC Rieber Oils, Mazzoni, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Oleoquimica Brazil and YueyangCh-Cheng Oleo chemicals Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of fatty acids both globally and regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of fatty acids. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the fatty acids market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of REACH policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of chemicals) adopted by the European Union on the fatty acid market over the period of 2015 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the fatty acids market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

