Cloud Communication Platform Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends

Global Cloud Communication Platform Market: Snapshot

Cloud Communication can host telephone switching, and telecommunication applications.. Cloud communication platforms give a cloud based platform to cutting edge communication functionalities, for example, video calling, texting and voice over Internet convention (VoIP). Conventional communication frameworks are expensive on account of the costly equipment they require and are less adaptable to latest communication methods scuh as video conferencing and VoIP administrations,. Cloud communication platforms steal a march over them on account of being cost-effective – since they do not require investing in the entire setup replete with various equipment, and are more adaptable to emerging communication functionalities.

A private branch exchange (PBX) is a phone communication utilized inside an organization. With cloud communication, the PBX can be facilitated on a cloud at a lower cost . Cloud communication bolsters web ongoing communication which empowers voice calling, video calling and record sharing between programs without the help of outside modules.

Cloud communication platforms conquer the cost and unbending nature of conventional communication frameworks. The platforms incorporate developing innovations into a solitary application, hence bypassing the problem of coordinating different administrations of numerous sellers. As of late, communication has developed from independent voice calling to video calls and VoIP.

These developed communications can undoubtedly be overseen through cloud communication platforms.

Cloud communication platforms can broadly segmented on the basis of solution, service type deployment type and geography. On the basis of solution, the global cloud communication platforms market is segmented into application programming interface, VoIP, private branch exchange and web real time communications. On the basis of service type, the market for cloud communication platforms is categorized into managed services, maintenance and support services and consulting services.

The cloud communication platforms could also be segmented on the basis of deployment of cloud services such as private, public and hybrid cloud services. Moreover, in terms of geographies, the global cloud communication platforms market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions. Cloud communication platforms show its strong presence in North America market as majority of the service providers are from North America. Asia-Pacific and Europe region is expected to have a heavy adoption of cloud communication platforms due to competitive pricing and product differentiation among telecommunication service providers.

The major participants in the cloud communications platform market include companies such as Xura Incorporation, Genband US LLC, 8×8 Inc., Twilio Inc., Nexmo, Comms-care, RingCentral Inc., Hookflash Inc. Cisco Systems Inc. and Plivo Inc.