Butyl Rubber Market by Product Size and Segment Forecast to 2024

Global Butyl Rubber Market: Overview

The global butyl rubber market is anticipated to display considerable growth in the near future due to its rising demand for several applications. Typically, butyl rubber contains 98% polyisobutylene and 2% isoprene that are randomly spread in the polymer chain. Due to the exceptional product characteristics of butyl rubber, which includes excellent permeability to moisture and gases and outstanding heat resistance and ageing stability, they are preferred over conventional rubbers.

The market study assesses market indicators, growth trends, and product innovations that will impact the growth of the global butyl rubber market over the forecast period.

Global Butyl Rubber Market: Drivers and Restraints

Butyl rubber is expected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period owing to its superior properties including exceptional resistance to chemical, ozone, and weather. Though initially developed for tire applications, butyl rubber is increasingly being used in other sectors such as healthcare, consumer products, and adhesives.

Butyl rubber is used in several end-user applications such as adhesive and automotive. The enhanced damping property of butyl rubber accounts for its huge demand in the tire industry. Furthermore, the increasing demand for butyl rubber in the manufacture of plastics is expected to propel this market in the coming years.

The growing demand for butyl rubber for damp proofing and roof repairing is expected to fuel the growth of this market in the coming years. In addition, the use of food grade butyl rubber in food applications is expected to propel demand.

Butyl rubber is used in the explosives industry for the manufacture of plastic explosives. The increasing demand for butyl rubber as a binding agent in explosives along with the rising demand for explosives from the mining industry will propel its demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, butyl rubber can be added to diesel fuel to withstand fouling of fuel injectors. Last but not the least, increasing environmental considerations for regulating hydrocarbon and particulate matter emissions is expected to fuel market growth.

