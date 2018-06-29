Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Appraise to Reach US$ 7,225 mn/bn by 2017 – 2027

The global atopic dermatitis treatment market is poised to grow from close to US$ 7,225 Mn in 2017 to nearly US$ 24,000 Mn by 2027 end. This represents a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period. Revenue from the global atopic dermatitis treatment market is estimated to increase 4.1X during the period 2017 – 2027. This massive growth can be attributed to a rising prevalence of atopic dermatitis across the world as well as the introduction of innovative therapeutic options.

Industry consolidations leading to faster time-to-market in North America

Various companies are focussed on partnerships with other companies with products in advanced stages of development to enable quicker approval and marketing of their products. Allergan plc, a leading global pharmaceutical company, successfully completed purchasing all outstanding shares of Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on innovative development programmes for dermatologic conditions in Oct 2016. The completion of the Vitae acquisition has added highly differentiated development compounds to Allergan’s medical dermatology pipeline. The parent company is able to leverage its clinical development expertise and regulatory knowledge to ensure a win-win situation through this partnership.

A sample of this report is available upon request@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3097

New classes of products launched in North America boosting the atopic dermatitis treatment market

Since December 2016, two new classes of drugs were launched targeting both mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis as well as severe atopic dermatitis. The launch of new classes of drugs gives patients and healthcare professionals alternatives to other classes of drugs such as corticosteroids, which carry the risk of side effects and calcineurin inhibitors, which do not have patent protection anymore and are open to generic alternatives. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Eucrisa (crisaborole) ointment to treat mild to moderate eczema (atopic dermatitis) in patients two years of age and older in Dec 2016. Eucrisa, applied topically twice daily, is a phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE-4) inhibitor.

Side effects and high costs associated with biologic therapy may hamper the market in North America

Dupixent can cause side effects such as serious allergic reactions and eye problems, such as pink eye (conjunctivitis) and inflammation of the cornea (keratitis). The most common side effects include injection site reactions; cold sores in the mouth or on the lips; and eye and eyelid inflammation, including redness, swelling and itching. Additionally, the developers of the biologic therapy Dupixent have priced the drug at approximately US$ 37,000/year. It is uncertain if payers will cover the cost of treatment, considering other lower cost alternatives; which could hinder the adoption of the drug.

Request report Toc@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-3097

Global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

North America dominated the global atopic dermatitis treatment market in terms of revenue in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. North America is the most attractive regional market, with an attractiveness index of 3.4 over the forecast period. Revenue from the North America atopic dermatitis treatment market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 16.0% over 2017–2027, to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 10,000 Mn by 2027. Western Europe is the second largest market in terms of revenue growth, anticipated to reach a market valuation of more than US$ 7800 Mn by the end of the forecast period – depicting a CAGR of 14.0%.

global atopic dermatitis treatment market

Increasing R&D focus on novel biologics will shape future corporate strategies

As the atopic dermatitis treatment market is currently highly generalised and there are only two key patent protected (U.S only) brands, no distinct trends exist. However, over the coming decade, the introduction of biologics, in particular interleukin inhibitors, will emerge as a key future strategy for this marketplace. Historically, Astellas and Novartis were the dominant market players in the atopic dermatitis treatment market for almost a decade, with the launch of the topical calcineurin inhibitor brands Protopic (tacrolimus) and Elidel (pimecrolimus), in the U.S in 2001. Although Astellas continues to maintain its strong standing in the current market, Novartis exited the space in April 2011, with the sale of Elidel’s rights to Meda. To some extent, Novartis continues to have a presence in this market, as some dermatologists opt for its brand edversions of cyclosporine, Sand immune or Neoral, for their atopic dermatitis patients requiring a systemic immune modulator.