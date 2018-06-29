ARF Financial’s Bridge Loans Provides Direct Access to Working Capital

ARF Financial makes it easier for merchants who need to acquire funds for their expansion plans, buy large equipment, secure cash flow, and overall, gain better control of their businesses.

[BEVERLY HILLS, 6/29/2018]—ARF Financial recognizes the struggles that merchants face when obtaining funds to expand their businesses. The lending company lists collateral requirements and bank covenants as some of the obstacles to traditional financing. With its Bridge Loan, merchants have the opportunity to finance expansion plans or special projects with high ROI in a matter of days.

The Perfect Financing Choice

Federal Deposit Insurance Company (FDIC)-insured community banks across the country broker the Bridge Loans. ARF Financial pre-underwrites the deal to ensure that merchants receive their loans on time, without the typical non-encumbered collateral requirements or difficult bank covenants.

Bridge Loan gives merchants direct access to working capital within days. The loan amounts reach up to $725,000 per entity to $1,450,000 to guarantors with multiple entities. The high loan amounts are a result of the calculations based on the merchant’s total annual sales.

The Bridge Loan Features

ARF Financial says the Bridge Loan is fast and flexible, allowing businesses to save money as well as gain better control of their operations. The lending company lists the following reasons for merchants to look into this ideal financing option:

• Down payment to start with a build-out project

• Acts as a line of credit with access to 5 loan drafts in 6 months

• A better option than getting an equity partner

• Bridge the gap, while waiting on traditional financing

• Cash flow stabilization

• Equipment purchasing

Merchants can expect lower interest rates with AR Financial’s Bridge Loans. The lending company also does not require tax returns and financial for loan amounts of up to $300,000.

About ARF Financial

With over 16 years financing experience, ARF Financial serves as a limited liability company and a financial lender licensed by the California Department of Business Oversight. It offers short-term and unsecured business loans and lines of credit for retailers and merchants in all 50 states.

With industry veterans managing and staffing the company, the lending company offers services that provide value to businesses.

For further information, visit their website at http://www.arffinancial.com/michigan/ today.