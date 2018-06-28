T5 Data Centers Signs Hospital Tenant for T5@LA Facility

Los Angeles Medical Network Selects T5@LA for Seismic Safety and Power Resilience to Ensure Continuous Uptime for Patient-critical Data Systems.

Los Angeles, CA, USA — T5 Data Centers, innovators in providing secure, customizable, hyperscale computing environments for enterprise companies, today announced that a large regional hospital has signed as the newest tenant for its T5@LA data center. The hospital plans to migrate all data operations into T5@LA to take advantage of the purpose-built data center, seismic-hardened infrastructure, and the skilled on-site support of the T5 Facilities Management team.

Throughout the stringent selection process, several requirements needed to be met and verified by the new hospital tenant. At the top of the list, T5@LA had to be compliant with the California Seismic Safety Act, which requires all hospitals remain operational in the event of an earthquake. The deadline for compliance is January 1, 2020.

Other T5@LA attributes supporting the hospital tenant’s decision are the dedicated on-site substation allowing for greater electrical resiliency, T5’s world class Facilities Management & Operations as verified by the Uptime Institute, and robust security to ensure HIPAA compliance. Through the numerous connectivity carriers, various network technologies, and fiber density available within T5@LA, the hospital tenant was able to establish a multi-faceted network strategy. This included Metro Dark Fiber rings, direct Internet access, and cloud direct-connect capabilities.

“Over the last decade we have built our reputation by delivering uninterrupted data center services, which is essential for patient-critical compute systems,” said Aaron Wangenheim, Chief Operating Officer of T5 Data Centers. “We are seeing more hospitals looking to outsource data center operations to comply with the Seismic Safety Act. T5 remains confident that other discerning CIOs and data center operations managers will come to T5 seeking highly reliable, versatile, purpose-built data center services.”

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide a “Forever On” computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 Facilities Management (T5FM) is the mission-critical support division of T5, providing 24/7 critical facilities management, remote hands, IT consulting, and related services. T5 currently has business-critical data center facilities in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Portland, Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Colorado, and Ireland. All of T5’s data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications.

