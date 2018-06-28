Superflux LEDs Market: Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics

A superflux light-emitting diode (LED) is a rectangular package of LEDs having four pins. It is abundantly used in different lighting applications especially in the automotive industry in stop, turn, and tail lights.

One of the key driving factors of the global superflux LEDs market is the maximum flux that they provide on the printed circuit board (PCB). Superflux LEDs can produce the maximum light with less power costing than other changing LEDs, when these lighting goods are founded on a PCB. This characteristic enables LED manufacturers to use fewer LEDs in attaining the required brightness, and lower product cost. Superflux LEDs are the definite choice when designed on a PCB.

The good resistance that superflux LEDs have against mobility also generates demand in the global market. The design of the four pins fixes them firmly. Even in rigorous situations such as collision or vibration, these LEDs will not be separated from PCB or damaged. On the other hand, the two-pin LEDs are apparently more prone to get cracked. This is precisely the reason behind the wide use of superflux LEDS in automotive tail lamps that often face heavy shocks. Thus, among all LEDs, superflux LEDS are the most stable.

Another key driving force for the superflux LEDs market is the thermal resistance which is the lowest in this case. In comparison with other LEDs, particularly through-hole LEDs, superflux LEDs have even lower thermal resistance due to bulky lead frame designs. Temperature increase at LED junctions is as less as half of that at the other conventional LEDS while working at similar power levels. Thus superflux LEDs can work under a wider range of temperatures at relatively higher input power. With this competitive edge, superflux LEDs are more suitable for use in high-performing applications in which low thermal resistances are a necessity.

Besides, a wide spectrum of view angles for suiting different applications is another driver for the global superlux LEDs market. These LEDs provide broad range of angle categories to view including 40 degrees, 70 degrees, 90 degrees, and 120 degrees. This is critical in particular to the automobile tail lights. As a result, superflux LEDs are the best choice worldwide. The wide spectrum also offers light engineers greater options for working out lighting solutions.

A key factor restraining the global demand for superflux LEDs is the relatively high capital or initial cost of these LEDs. This has considerably stunted the growth of this market, particularly in zones that are price sensitive, including the South Asia and South East Asia regions. Despite this challenge, the adverse effect has been minimized with falling prices of superflux LEDs.

The global superflux LEDs market is segmented into six parts, according to size type, color, viewing angle, application, end-use and geography. On the basis of size type, the market has been segmented into 3 mm, 5mm, and flat top LEDs. On the basis of color, the market has been categorized into four colors: green, red, white, and blue. According to the viewing angle, the market has five segments: 40 degrees, 70 degrees, 90 degrees, 120 degrees, and other angles.

According to the application, the superflux LEDs market has been divided into six categories: signs and indicators, lighting, light source for machine vision system, energy consumption, data communication and other signaling, and other applications. On the basis of the end user, the market divisions are three: power source, health and safety, and electrical polarity.

According to geography, the global superflux LEDs market is segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The key players of this market are Sony Corp., Barco N.V., Panasonic Corp., Daktronics, Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., and Samsung LED Company Ltd.