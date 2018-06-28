Rare Earth Metals Market to Develop Rapidly by 2023

A Research Study Titled, “Rare Earth Metals Market By Metal And Application – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, Published By Crystal Market Research

Market Highlights

The Rare Earth Metals Market was worth USD 7.56 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 16.21 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.84% during the forecast period. The rare earth metals market incorporates 17 components that are significantly discovered together in Earth’s crust, and reflect comparable properties. Extraction and processing of these components from their metal structures to isolate minerals is a complex procedure and requires major investments. Lanthanum, cerium, and neodymium are the all the commonly occurring rare earth components. Samarium and praseodymium are light uncommon earth metals and promptly found when contrasted with the overwhelming uncommon earth metals, for example, europium, gadolinium, holmium, terbium, thulium, dysprosium, erbium, lutetium, and ytterbium that are less abundant. Because of varieties in chemical, physical, molecular and application attributes, diverse rare earth metals have their own particular market drivers and difficulties.

Metal Outlook and Trend Analysis

Lanthanum and cerium are anticipated to encounter higher demand than other rare earth metals, as they have significant applications in catalytic, and battery applications. Moreover, the inexpensive nature of these two metals will likewise help their applications to develop in the upcoming years. On the basis of revenue, scandium, and neodymium are anticipated to witness higher market incomes, as their costs are high contrasted with different metals.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia Pacific is the major producer, customer, and the quickest developing in the rare earth metals market. The Asia Pacific rare earth metals market income will develop at a tremendous CAGR over the estimated period. China is the major purchaser of rare earths in the whole Asia Pacific locale. The requirement for uncommon rare metals in China is anticipated to grow significantly over the gauge time frame.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Lynas, Shanxi Guanlu Co Ltd, Rare Earth Metals Inc, Avalon Rare Metals, Neo Performance Materials, Iluka Resources, Great Western Minerals Group Ltd, Arafura Resources and Alkane Resources. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Rare Earth Metals Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

