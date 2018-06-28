Quantum Dots Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Quantum Dots Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Quantum Dots Market by product type (medical, lasers, sensors, chips, lighting, LED display), processing technique (selenide, sulphide, telluride, indium arsenide, silicon, graphene), applications (healthcare, optoelectronics, energy, computing, optics, security, surveillance) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Quantum Dots Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Quantum Dots Market. According to the report the Global Quantum Dots Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 63.9% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

Segment Covered

The report on global quantum dots market covers segments such as, product type, processing technique and applications. On the basis of product type the global quantum dots market is categorized into medical devices, lasers, sensors, chips, lighting devices, LED display and others. On the basis of processing technique the global quantum dots market is categorized into cadmium selenide, cadmium sulphide, cadmium telluride, indium arsenide, silicon, graphene and others. On the basis of applications the global quantum dots market is categorized into healthcare, optoelectronics, energy, quantum computing, quantum optics, security & surveillance and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the Asia-Pacific region includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global quantum dots market such as, Evident Technologies Inc., QLight Nanotech, Life Technologies Corp., Nanosys Inc., Nanoco Group Plc., Ocean nanotech LLC, QD Vision Inc., CrystalPlex and Invisage.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global quantum dots market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of quantum dots market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the quantum dots market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the quantum dots market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

