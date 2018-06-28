Preservative Blends Market by Product Size and Segment Forecast to 2024

With a large number of players, the global market for preservative blends demonstrates a fragmented and a competitive landscape, finds a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

The leading companies, such as The Dow Chemical Co., Lonza, and Lanxess, are primarily concentrating on improving the product definition, design, commercialization, and manufacturing phases, owing to the increasing demand for beauty care, home care, and personal care products. Over the coming years, these players are likely to invest heavily in R&D activities in order to introduce innovative and advanced products, which may lead to intensified competition within the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20009

As per the report, the worried market for preservative blends presented an opportunity of US$133.5 mn in 2015. Rising at a healthy CAGR of 5.60% during the period from 2016 to 2024, the market is likely to attain a value of US$215.9 mn by the end of the period of the forecast. The demand for these preservatives from the personal care application segment is higher than others. Thanks to the increasing awareness among consumers pertaining to personal health and hygiene and the rise in their purchasing power, the segment is likely to remain exhibiting a high demand for these preservatives in the years to come.

Growing Awareness Regarding Beauty Care and Personal Care Products to Ensure Dominance of Asia Pacific

In this study, a regional analysis of the global preservative blends market has also been offered to benefit the readers. According to it, the market is spread across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. In 2015, Asia Pacific acquired the dominance in this market with a share of more than 35%. The ever-increasing population base and the growing awareness among consumers pertaining to beauty care and personal care products fueled the demand for preservative blends in this region. Analysts expect the scenario to remain same over the forecast period, thanks to the augmenting demand for these preservatives in the beauty, home, and personal care applications in Asia Pacific.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/preservative-blends-market.html

On the flip side, the preservative blends markets in North America and Europe are expected to witness a moderate progression in the years to come on account of the maturity they have gained. However, the markets in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are likely to present the most profitable opportunities in the near future, as they are in their budding stage and are growing exponentially. The GCC countries are projected to emerge as the leading domestic markets in the Middle East and Africa, owing to the presence of well-established market players.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com