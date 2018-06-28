Internal Fixators Devices Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2017 – 2025

Internal fixator devices are the devices used to stabilize and support fractured bones to help a patient carry the body’s weight as well as movements. internal fixators devices are advanced versions of casts and splints that relatively reduce the length of hospital stay and also decrease the risk of infections. The choice of internal fixator devices depend on the severity of the fracture, medical status of the patient, fracture location, functioning of the implant, movement of the joint, and size of the bone stabilizing frame, among others.

Rise in global prevalence rate of osteoporosis, increase in geriatric population which is prone to bone diseases, growing physician preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and cost effectiveness of internal fixator devices are projected to drive the growth of the global internal fixators devices during the forecast period. The continuous research by major internal fixators devices market players to develop affordable solutions with minimized risk of infections is expected to steer the growth of the global internal fixators devices market. However, device recall incidences, immune rejection mechanisms affecting the positive success rate of surgical implants, and mildly rare incidences of internal bleeding are some of the factors likely to restrain the global internal fixators devices market.

The global internal fixators devices market can be classified based on product type, material type, extremities, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the internal fixators devices market can be categorized into plates, screws, rods, pins, and wires. The design and size of these simple implant devices vary as per the site of fracture. Internal fixators devices implants may be either removed or left in place after complete healing. On the basis of material type, the internal fixators devices market can be bifurcated into biodegradable material and non-biodegradable material. Usually, non-biodegradable material includes stainless steel and titanium which are currently being widely used during surgical procedures. In terms of extremities, the global internal fixators devices market can be classified into ankle and foot fractures, hip and pelvis fractures, tibia and femur fractures, hand and wrist fractures, shoulder and elbow fractures, rib fractures, and others. By end-user, the global internal fixators devices market can be divided into ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, and hospitals.

On the basis of regions, the global internal fixators devices market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of value, North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the global internal fixators devices market during 2017-2025 due to technological advancements in the field of implants used during fracture treatment, rise in prevalence of bone diseases, obesity, and other lifestyle related diseases, and increasing preference for biodegradable internal fixators in case of bone fracture procedures. Also, the internal fixators devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a relatively higher growth rate in terms of value during the forecast period owing to significant patient base and improving healthcare infrastructure in this region.

Cutting edge technological advancements so as to reduce immune rejection and inflammation for implants is expected to serve as a major growth opportunity in the global internal fixators devices market during the forecast period. Increase in number of mergers as well as collaboration agreements with local manufacturers by established internal fixators devices market players, with an objective to increase internal fixators devices market penetration in the relatively untapped high growth potential countries is a growing trend in the global internal fixators devices market.

Key players operating in the global internal fixators devices market are DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Zimmer Biomet, Citieffe s.r.l., Medartis AG, Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic, Smith & Nephew Plc., Tornier, SAS, and others.