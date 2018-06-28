Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market to reach a market size of $2.0 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market, published by KBV research, the Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market size is expected to reach $2.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Processors Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Cameras Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Displays Market.
The Linear Type market holds the largest market share in Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Loop Type market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The Logistics market holds the largest market share in Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period. The Airports market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Food & Beverages market would garner market value of $344.7 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Siemens AG, Vanderlande, BEUMER Group, Honeywell International, Inc. (Intelligrated), Bastian Solutions, LLC, Fives Group, KION Group (Dematic), Interroll, Muratec, and Invata Intralogistics, Inc.
Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market Segmentation
By Offering
Hardware
Processors
Cameras
Sensors
Displays
Diverters
Others
Software
Services
By Type
Loop Type
Linear Type
By Vertical
Logistics
Pharmaceuticals & Medical Supply
Airports
E-Commerce
Food & Beverages
Others
By Geography
North America Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size
US Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size
Canada Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size
Mexico Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size
Rest of Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size
Europe Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size
Germany Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size
UK Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size
France Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size
Russia Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size
Spain Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size
Italy Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size
Rest of Europe Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size
Asia Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Market
China Parcel Sortation Systems Market
Japan Parcel Sortation Systems Market
India Parcel Sortation Systems Market
South Korea Parcel Sortation Systems Market
Singapore Parcel Sortation Systems Market
Malaysia Parcel Sortation Systems Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Market
LAMEA Parcel Sortation Systems Market
Brazil Parcel Sortation Systems Market
Argentina Parcel Sortation Systems Market
UAE Parcel Sortation Systems Market
Saudi Arabia Parcel Sortation Systems Market
South Africa Parcel Sortation Systems Market
Nigeria Parcel Sortation Systems Market
Rest of LAMEA Parcel Sortation Systems Market
Companies Profiled
Siemens AG
Vanderlande
BEUMER Group
Honeywell International, Inc. (Intelligrated)
Bastian Solutions, LLC
Fives Group
KION Group (Dematic)
Interroll
Muratec
Invata Intralogistics, Inc.
