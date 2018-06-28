Future of Waterproofing Membranes Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Waterproofing Membranes Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Waterproofing Membranes. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Waterproofing Membranes Market by form (sheet based and liquid applied), type (TPO, PVC, LDPE, modified bitumen, EPDM and HDPE), and application (roofing, landfills & tunnels, walls, building structures) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. According to report the global waterproofing membranes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Waterproofing Membranes Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Waterproofing Membranes Market are Johns Manville, DuPont, Fosroc Ltd., Maris Polymers, Bayer Material Science AG., Sika AG, Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Pidilite Industries Ltd.”

The factors such as growing construction industry, innovations in the field of liquid membranes, increased government investments on infrastructure developments in majority of the developing countries, increased waste and water management activities are expected to positively impact the growth of waterproofing membrane market. Furthermore, Dampness preservation is done by the use the water proofing material is anticipated to drive the growth of waterproofing membrane market. Increasing awareness among the consumer regarding the benefits of waterproofing is propel the market growth over the next 6 years. However, the fluctuations in prices is expected to restrain the growth of waterproofing membrane market. The several application of waterproofing membrane in the roofing, tunnels, walls, building decks, basements, bridge decks, foundation and, water tank linings may grow the market.

Europe is the largest market in the waterproofing membrane market followed by the North America. Rising inclination towards the water and waste water treatment is expected to positive impact on the market. In addition, the rising investment in the construction in eastern European countries is further escalate the market growth. On other hand, Asia pacific is to witness the fastest growth over the next 6 year owing to the growing industrial development coupled with growing infrastructure development in china and India. Moreover, the rising population in the Asia pacific region is expected to increase the residential and commercial construction which augmenting the market growth. Gowning the awareness regarding environmental pollution is anticipated to augment the demand for bio-based products, particularly in North America over the next 6 year.

Leading key players in waterproofing membrane market are Johns Manville, DuPont, Fosroc Ltd., Maris Polymers, Kemper System America, Bayer Material Science AG., Pidilite Industries Ltd. Merger and acquisition are the key strategies adopted by the key player for product development and innovation. Kemper System America, Inc. acquired STS Coatings, Inc. to increase its product offerings in full ‘Building Envelope’ solutions.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global waterproofing membranes market covers segments such as form, type, and application. The form segments include sheet based and liquid applied. On the basis of type the global waterproofing membranes market is categorized into TPO, PVC, LDPE, modified bitumen, EPDM and HDPE. Furthermore, on the basis of application the global waterproofing membranes market is categorized into building structures, roofing, landfills & tunnels, walls, others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, the European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global waterproofing membranes market such as, Johns Manville, DuPont, Fosroc Ltd., Maris Polymers, Bayer Material Science AG., Sika AG, Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG, Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, and Pidilite Industries Ltd.

