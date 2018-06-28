DECO Assists Hospitals and Patients Through Humane Eligibility Management Services

Hospitals and patients can mutually benefit from DECO’s Eligibility Management Services, which protect hospitals from financial losses and gives patients affordable means to receive the hospital services they need.

[Landover, 06/26/2018] – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that Americans pay an average of nearly $10,000 for healthcare. Despite the latest government acts providing some form of healthcare for citizens, these may not be enough for uninsured and underinsured citizens in need of medical care.

When this happens, patients may lose their access to treatment while hospitals may shoulder the bad debt and incur revenue loss. As such, companies such as DECO seek to avoid this for its hospital clients. With its humane methods of eligibility management services, both hospitals and patients receive favorable outcomes financially and medically.

Eligibility Management Services

When a patient is unable to pay, hospitals and their staff do not get the reimbursement they deserve, which can affect operations and staff morale. DECO’s eligibility management services make sure that its clients get the most reimbursement possible through its methods.

By helping uninsured and underinsured patients apply for the right medical aid, DECO can reduce the hospital’s bad debt. With assistance, money can flow into the hospital within less time. As of writing, DECO has helped its clients increase collections as much as 45 percent, receive 15 percent more reimbursements and 12 percent more paying accounts.

Humane Patient Care

Despite its financially shrewd services, DECO does so humanely and compassionately, which can help patients. It assists patients every step of the way, informing them of their financial options, assisting with the application process, and even helping with their transportation. As a result, patients are happier, more protected, and receive the treatment they need.

About DECO

DECO provides humane eligibility management services so that hospitals can receive the right revenue for their services. Since 1993, the Maryland-based company helps patients by helping uninsured or underinsured patients seek necessary treatment by finding the right medical aid outlet. By doing so, DECO removes the burden of unpayable accounts, giving hospitals the revenue it needs to continue operating.

Visit DECO’s at http://decorm.com to learn more about their eligibility management services today.