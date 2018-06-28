David Rodriguez III on Putting Pedagogy in Action to Empower Young Learners

As a preschool teacher, David Rodriguez III knows first-hand that learning can take many shapes and forms. However, the importance of early education cannot be underestimated.

San Antonio, TX, USA, June 28, 2018 — As a preschool teacher, David Rodriguez III knows first-hand that learning can take many shapes and forms. However, the importance of early education cannot be underestimated.

In fact, according to UNICEF, “It is widely recognized that early childhood care and education form the foundation of a high-quality basic education.”

While Rodriguez’s job description is helping his young charges acquire the skills and tools to be successful in school, he is the first to point out that learning is far from being a one-way street.

“We are at a point where we need to come to understand that we can learn from everybody, especially children,” says Rodriguez. “These students are teaching me I can do something that I had no idea I was capable of accomplishing.”

With a degree in nutritional sciences from the University of Texas at Austin, Rodriguez had planned to pursue his dream of becoming a pediatric dentist. However, life took an unexpected turn when he realized it was financially infeasible to study abroad in Australia, in the program where he had been accepted.

Of this turn of events, Rodriguez comments, “Things always happen for a reason. I am starting to realize that there’s something bigger and better out there for everybody. If one door closes, another will open.”

For Rodriguez, the latest door he has opened is writing a children’s book, inspired by the students he works with and his energetic Jack Russell Terrier, Bruiser. “I wanted to show readers that they can engage with people who are different from them and even teach them something new. In this book, it’s the children who are teaching Bruiser.”

Publisher Lisa M. Umina adds, “Every page is a new adventure. Rodriguez is teaching children about how they can be empowered to speak up and play a very active role in the classroom and in their communities.”

For more information about David Rodriguez III visit http://www.halopublishing.com. “The Many Adventures of Bruiser the Jack Russell Terrier” is now available at Halo Publishing International, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads, and Books a Million in Hardcover for $19.95, in Paperback for $13.95, and as an e-Book for $6.99.

