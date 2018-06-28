Chauffeur-driven luxury car hire with KTC India

KTC India, one of the most popular luxury car rental service providers in India, is well-known for its high-quality services and a fleet of several top cars which come with professional chauffeurs to help its clients travel with utmost comfort and convenience. The availability of luxury car rental service providers in India have eliminated the need for people to spend a lot of money to travel in their dream car. Companies like KTC offer a wide range of luxury rental cars at highly affordable prices to help people experience ultimate travelling pleasure. Be it a wedding, party, corporate meeting, receiving VIP delegates at the airport, or just exploring the city, the luxury cars can be hired for a number of reasons.

“While we also offer self-drive cars on rent, our chauffeur driven luxury car hire service is more popular due to the comfort and convenience it offers to the customers. Our company only hires experienced chauffeurs after checking their background to make sure that our customers experience our services at its best. All the chauffeurs are professionally trained on a regular basis to improve our services further and offer a dynamic combination of professionalism, security, and convenience to the customers.” says a spokesperson from KTC India.

Established during the pre-independence period as Karachi Taxi Company, KTC India is one of the oldest car rental service providers in India. The company believes that it has been able to reach this pedestal in luxury car rental industry due to the vast experience and by regularly updating itself to the changes in the industry. By using modern technologies and tools, the company aims to continue being a leading name in the luxury chauffeur driven cars rental sector.

The spokesperson continues, “KTC India has come a very long way since its inception around the 1940s. We lay major emphasis on the services we offer and regularly update ourselves as per the changing industry and needs of our clients to continue offering high-quality, affordable services. Our vast fleet which now includes Rolls Royce, Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar, and more combined with our professional chauffeurs is our way to exceed the expectations of our customers and help them enjoy the ultimate travelling experience.”

Apart from luxury cars, KTC India also offers executive vehicles, SUVs, coaches, and minivans. People interested in experiencing the travelling luxury provided by the company can visit the official website of the company to know more about its fleet, services, and pricing.