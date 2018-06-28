Baby Diapers Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2021

The competitive landscape in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and South Africa baby diapers market is likely to remain moderately fragmented over the coming years, according to a research report released by Transparency Market Research. Names such as Johnson and Johnson and Procter and Gamble Company are expected to witness improvements in demand owing to increasing market penetration and growing disposable income among families. There is still a significant volume of the market being taken by local manufacturers that are largely dominant in the more rural areas and popular among lower income families.

The Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and South Africa baby diapers market was valued at US$20.75 bn in 2014. Owing to factors such as population explosion, the market is expected to show a healthy CAGR of 7.6% within a forecast period from 2015 to 2021. By the end of 2021, the market value is expected to reach US$34.87 bn. By volume, the market is expected to reach 5,967.2 million units by 2021.

Asia Pacific, particularly India and China, have been dominating the demand for baby diapers in this collective market region, owing to massive populations and swiftly improving urban infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region is receiving a high volume of interest from international players due to the increasing purchasing abilities of consumers. Cloth diapers have been popular in the Middle East so far, while disposable diapers have retained dominance in other key regions of the market over recent years.

Hectic Urban Lifestyles Creating High Demand for Disposable Diapers

“A key factor currently affecting a large number of consumer product markets include the demand for ease of handling a product owing to the increasingly busy lifestyles of the average urban civilian. This includes the market for baby diapers, which is experiencing a strong rate of growth due to this. Manufacturers are also ramping up their production rates as well as innovating packaging materials and aesthetics to increase consumer appeal and to meet their changing requirements,” states a TMR analyst.

The busy lifestyle among the average consumer demographic is also creating a demand for wholesale purchases of baby diapers or baby diaper packs of large sizes. This is creating a growth in demand for large packaging. Decreasing infant mortality rate, increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene, government incentivization schemes for child care, and medical advancements in child healthcare are further expected to drive the market for baby diapers in nearly all the regions assessed in the report.

Lack of Awareness and Product Overuse Hampers Market

One of the major concerns regarding cloth diapers is its lower absorption capability as compared to other product types. Due to this, the cloth diapers have a problem of leakage, which needs covering with the help of diaper covers, pants, or doublers. A key factor restraining the demand for disposable diapers is related to health issues in babies after prolonged use. The customer perception regarding disposable diapers is that they have superior absorption capability. Due to this, the parents have a tendency to change the diapers of their babies only after a long gap, which leads to extreme saturation and rashes.

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, “Baby Diapers Market (Product Types – Cloth Diapers, Disposable Diapers, Training Nappies, and Swim Pants) – Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and South Africa Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2021.”