Avoid UV Radiation, Heat, and Prying Eyes with Window Tint from Window Treats Inc.

Studies show that ultraviolet radiation can penetrate glass and harm a person even while indoors. Protect your home from UV radiation, heat, and prying eyes with window tint from Window Treats Inc.

[RED BANK, 6/28/2018] – People are affected by ultraviolet (UV) radiation even when indoors, putting them at risk of skin disease and premature skin aging. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, this is because UV rays can penetrate transparent materials such as glass. Along with the heat of the summer and prying eyes, glass windows can be a vulnerable area in one’s home or commercial establishment.

One effective solution, researchers noted, is photoprotective windows or window tint. Effective window tint can block up to 87 percent of UV radiation. It can also block excess heat and prevent unwanted outsiders from looking inside. For homes and commercial establishments throughout New Jersey and Brooklyn, New York, Window Treats Inc. can provide high-quality window tint that affords all three features.

Window Film & Tinting

Part of Window Treats Inc.’s wide array of window covering products and services is heat-resistant and energy-saving window tint. This is available from different leading manufacturers such as Huper Optik and Solyx.

Window tint can enhance the comfort of one’s home or commercial property by blocking out the sun, UV rays, and prying eyes. It is a relatively new form of window treatment, but it can assure energy efficiency, among other benefits.

Benefits of Window Film & Tinting

Home and commercial property owners who use window tint will receive three main advantages: less heat, less exposure to UV radiation, and an increased sense of privacy. Depending on the customer’s preferences, window tint can cut down the amount of light, lowering the amount of heat entering the home. This is particularly important for people who want to sun damage to their furniture. Plus, by reducing the heat and light that filter into the house, homeowners can lower the costs of running air conditioners and other cooling equipment in warm months.

Window tints reduce the amount of UV radiation passing through the windows. This protects people from sunburns and other health risks that come from excessive exposure to UV radiation. It also makes it difficult for outsiders to peek through windows, providing a sense of safety and security for everyone inside.

