Angiographic Catheter Market : Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers

A catheter is a tubular device used to allow transit of fluid from or into an anatomical cavity or blood vessel. Angiographic catheter is used to inject a contrast media into the body to view organs of the vascular system. These catheters may have preformed ends to enable selective locating from a remote entry site. An angiographic catheter is also commonly referred as a diagnostic catheter and is intended to be utilized in angiographic procedures. It delivers radiopaque substance and therapeutic agents to the desired sites in the vascular system. It is inserted into an artery by making a small cut in the skin. It is also used to usher a guide wire into the intended site. Health care providers usually use angiographic catheters to identify aneurysms, detect disease in arteries, or steer interventional radiologists and surgeons who are making repairs to diseased blood vessels such as implanting stents or evaluating the condition of a stent after it has been implanted.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/angiographic-catheter-market.html

Increase in incidence of cardio vascular diseases combined with rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, and surge in geriatric population propel the global angiographic catheter market. Rise in prevalence of vascular disorders owing to sedentary lifestyle, increase in obesity, and hypertension also boost the global angiographic catheter market. High cost of the angiographic procedure and availability of unconventional therapies are likely to hamper the growth of the global angiographic catheter market.

The global angiographic catheter market can be segmented based on product type and end-user. In terms of product type, the global angiographic catheter market can be classified into conventional catheters, scoring balloon catheters, drug eluting balloon (DEB) catheters, cutting balloon catheters, and others. Conventional catheters are basic catheters that are most commonly used. Scoring balloon catheters have a scoring element that consists of three to four struts that surround the balloon in a helical form. These catheters combine the efficacy and safety of modern technology and simplicity and adaptability of a high performance balloon catheter. DEB catheters are balloon catheters that are coated with drugs. When this catheter is inserted, the drug on the catheter comes in contact with vascular walls and is transferred to the diseased vascular lesions, aiding in inhibiting the proliferation of smooth muscle cells and preventing restenosis after vascular intervention. Cutting balloon catheter has three to four microsurgical blades that are bonded to its surface which create discrete incisions in the targeted area when the balloon is inflated. Angiographic catheter enables controlled dilatation due to which the extent of vessel wall injury and incidence of restenosis can be significantly reduced. Based on end-user, the global angiographic catheter market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and others. Hospitals are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to rise in trend of digital cath labs in hospitals and increase in incidence of cardiac diseases.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42104

Geographically, the global angiographic catheter market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to be the key market for angiographic catheters, accounting for the largest share during the forecast period. The angiographic catheter market in the region is anticipated to be driven by high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and obesity. Europe is expected to account for the second largest market share owing to strong government support and favorable reimbursement policies boosting the adoption of angioplasty catheters in the region.

Prominent players operating in the global angiographic catheter market are OSCOR, Inc., Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Terumo Europe NV, AngioDynamics, Inc., BVM Medical Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Spectranetics, iVascular SLU, Boston Scientific Corporation, Winifred S. Hayes, Inc., BARD Peripheral Vascular, and Abbott, among others.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=42104

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com