Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market: North America and Asia Pacific to be Leading Regions Globally

A new detailed study titled “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the research study, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market is likely to witness steady growth on account of rising investments in healthcare.

The business intelligence study offers in-depth analysis and insights on the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. The drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends impacting active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market have been covered in detail in the research study. A comprehensive and detailed analysis on the prevailing competitive landscape in the market has also been offered for the perusal of readers.

The report segments the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market into API type market, therapeutic area market, manufacturing process market, drug type market, and region market. The API segment is further bifurcated into synthetic chemical and API biological. The therapeutic segment is sub-segmented into cardiovascular disorders drug, neurological disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, metabolic disorders, oncology, NSAIDs and other therapeutics uses.

The manufacturing process segment is categorized into captive manufacturing and contract manufacturing. The drug type market is categorized into branded prescription drugs, OTC prescription drugs and generic prescription drugs.

Geographically, the market is divided into key regions globally which are North America, Europe, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. According to the business intelligence study, North America will continue to be one of the leading markets for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. The market in North America is likely to remain concentrated in the US, whereas Canada will account a miniscule percentage of the market. In addition to North America, Asia Pacific is likely to be one of the leading markets for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. Many countries in Asia Pacific are focusing on expanding their healthcare budgets, and it is highly likely that the rising investment will rub off on the active pharmaceutical ingredients market in the near future.

The report profiles some of the leading players operating in the market. Some of these players are Allergan plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Mylan N.V., Sandoz (Novartis AG), WuXi AppTec, BASF SE, Cambrex Corporation, Lonza Group, Pfizer, Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. According to the research study, these key players are focusing on improving their business and product strategies, and consolidating their position in the market.

