Smart Meters 2018 Market Size, Share and Emerging Technologies | Leading Key Players Update and Segmentation Report by Forecast to 2023

Smart grid projects are gaining more traction during past few years. Hence, increasing investment in smart grid projects is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing upgradation of transmission & distribution infrastructure across the globe is also fuelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, several supportive initiatives by various governments upsurge the growth of the market. However, high initial investment, is the major factor that may hamper the growth of the market.

Smart meters are next generation gas and electricity meters. This can digitally send meter readings to an energy supplier for more accurate energy bills. These devices are fitted within home displays, so that the energy usage can be understood better. They are the best replacement for standard meters that use technology invented decades ago.

Industry Major Key Players:-

The key players of global Smart Meters market are Itron, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Sensus (Xylem) (U.S.), Badger Meter, Inc. (U.S.), Aclara Technologies, LLC. (U.S.), Kamstrup A/S (Denmark), Holley Metering, Ltd. (China), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Wasion Group (China), and Toshiba Corporation (Japan).

Global Smart Meters Market – Segmentation

Global Smart Meters Market is segmented in to three key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation:

Based on type, the market has been segmented into electric meters, gas meters and water meters. Electric meter dominates the type segment of global market.

Based on technology, the market has been segmented Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) dominates the technology segment of global market. AMR automatically gathers consumption data from the metering device and transmitting that data to the utilities.

Based on application, the market has been segmented residential, commercial, and industrial. Residential dominates the application segment of global market. Increasing electricity prices with growing demand of residential energy consumption, have a positive influence on the growth of the market.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.