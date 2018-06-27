Ratio II Free Diver Professional 500M Automatic 32GS202A Men’s Watch: For pro-grade free diving

Pre-tidings

There are times when a piece allures you with its historical significances but you can’t always stay embedded in history. Reasons are many; they can stretch from the budget to the blatancy of the designs and beyond; these are the times when you need something that pulls in the good points of the bona fide divers of yore and recreates them with aid from modern technology.

This is about what?

Sadly, there are many that fit the bill but the Ratio II Free Diver Professional 500M Automatic 32GS202A Men’s Watch stands out bringing all that within a price that surprises! As a matter of fact, it remains quite a mystery; how does the brand offer such quality on a near-shoestring budget? Which means, you don’t need to go for low grade materials or movement; also, a design. The whole unit is shaped and formed the way, perhaps even tad better than all those on the higher side of $1K. Let’s start with the movement.

Strengths at a glance:

• Self-winding, Miyota caliber 8215 movement with 21 jewels with an indirect, sweep-seconds design.

• Classic, stainless steel case topped with a scalloped, unidirectional, brushed stainless steel bezel.

• Prominent, sharp markings and large luminescent markers.

• Thick, curved-metal, screw-in case back.

• Screw-in crown to ensure an effective water resistance.

• Somber look with bare essentials inscribed visibly.

Inner info carried out

This too, doesn’t go down too deep in history, but you may trust it deeply deep beneath the sea. The Ratio II Free Diver Professional 500M Automatic 32GS202A Men’s Watch becomes more affordable because of it but makes it appear expensive. That might sound strange but oh, the simple rule in the horological world is: An expensive-looking exterior doesn’t always guarantee great innards but great innards do ensure a – if not great – decent look. The Ratio Watches wins for its high-grade diving features and which you won’t regret if lost.

Why this Ratio Freediver?

Taking that you already know about freediving (if you know swimming, then most probably you do), there is an ocean of excellent choices to be made for prices thousand dollars and up. Just not the good things at this range! The Ratio II Free Diver Professional Men’s Watch gets all that together into a technically fit freediving timepiece with a workhorse mechanical movement. Its sapphire crystal ensures maximum resistance against impacts (against rocky cliffs, mostly) while the PU strap clings like your second skin. There are also few other pleasant bits and pieces of surprises strewn all over. Some of these resulted from the brand’s own brainstorming and no, it doesn’t claim to be the Rolex Submariner or the Omega Seamaster. But it works nearly as good as these mega-expensive models.