house dj

Born in Italy, Markhese has been passionate about dance music ever since he was a child. After studying at a music school in its prestigious Piano Division, he first worked as a promoter and DJ for Italian clubs during the studies. After he earned a degree in Musical Event Production, he moved to London to become an international DJ and producer, sponsored by the London Sound Academy.

Markhese has grown really fast as DJ and producer in the last three years, and has been defined as a next generation DJ/producer thanks to his energetic and unique style, his performances are set in a highly eclectic atmosphere where his Future House sound blends in a trendy and unique and melodic way, heating the dance floor.