A sleek style being its prime forte, the Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5230 Men’s Watch is guaranteed for accuracy as long as it’s fed right! The Grant is modeled after the vintage clocks while its chronograph functionality is a necessary update to make it stick to the norms of the modern times.

The Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5230 Men’s Watch with its blue-tinted look makes for quite a show, both on and off the wrist. As long as multifunctional watches go, the Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5230 Men’s Watch stands tall amongst the fashion category, almost falling into the luxury sector. We say almost for the price of the Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5230 Men’s Watch doesn’t let it enter the absolute luxury category. While for the rest of the aspects, it definitely secures itself into the category of modern luxury.

The main dial hosts three separate sub dials to bring the Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5230 Men’s Watch its classic looks while offering substantial sports functionalities in the form of a stopwatch measuring elapsed hours, minutes and seconds. The layout is that of a standard three-eyed chronograph, which makes the Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5230 Men’s Watch stylish enough both for formal occasions and raving weekend parties. But deep down below, it is a sturdy piece of hardware that’s built to withstand everyday use in a high-strung, modern urban life. Even heavy showers and quick dips in the club swimming pool or recreational snorkeling; its 5ATM water resistance rating and an excellent PVD coating guarantee that. Just remember to wipe it well every time you wear it; with that much of care, the Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5230 Men’s Watch is going to stay as good as new for years to come. Don’t use it for scuba diving though; it’s not meant for professional water-related activities.

The analog look of the Fossil Mens Watches receives an extra oomph due to the Roman numerals making for the hour indexes and small, Arabic numerals laid along the periphery of the main dial marking the advancements of minutes at 5-minutes intervals. This makes the Fossil Grant Chronograph Quartz FS5230 Men’s Watch pack a twist that places it at the exact midpoint of classic and contemporary, though bit heavy on the classier side. It turns out to be a tasteful pairing between two aspects poles apart, blending active/sportswear with an air of quiet luxury.

Bottom line: Instead of pushing recklessly the envelope with a pairing between classic and modern styles, the Fossil Coachman Chronograph Men’s Watch pulls off the design to bear a remarkable style that boasts of a quiet elegance and an overall perception of confidence and calm.