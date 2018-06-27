Endoscope Reprocessing Device Market CAGR to Grow at 7.9%

Global endoscope reprocessing device market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by growing geriatric population, increasing number of Endoscope surgeries and development of automated endoscope reprocessor and techniques. According to the new report, “Endoscope Reprocessing Device Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012–2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2027),”which has been published by Future Market Insights for the projected period of 10-years, i.e. during 2017 to 2027, the endoscope reprocessing device market in MEA is expected to record comparatively less growth due to low awareness about infection control and less availability of reprocessor. The global endoscope reprocessing device market to grow from US$ 949.9 Mn in 2016 to US$ 2,171.5 Mn by 2027 end. This represents CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2017–2027

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Device Market: Restraints

Reported Adverse Events From Failure of Endoscope Reprocessing

Excise duty imposed on medical device manufacturers would reduce profit margin

High Cost of Technology Hampering the Growth of Endoscope Reprocessing Device Market

Inadequate Reimbursement Policies Restrain the Market Growth

Delayed Reprocessing and Lack of Clarity of Instruction

Stringent Rules and Regulations

Dearth of Trained Endoscopy Specialists and Professionals

Poor Health Care System Hampering the Market growth

Low Awareness of Endoscope Reprocessing in Developing Countries are Hampering the Market Growth

Lack of Proper Healthcare Infrastructure In Emerging Markets

Increase in Pricing Competition for Endoscope Reprocessing Device

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Device Market: Forecast by Product

Global endoscope reprocessing device market is categorized into automated endoscope reprocessor, washer disinfector, sterilizer, ultrasonic washer and drying and storage Cabinet. The study covers revenue generated by product type which includes, above mentioned product type. However, the study does not consider the revenue from which are not mentioned in the report. This report analyses installed base and new sale devices. Sterilizer and automated endoscope reprocessor segment dominated the global endoscope reprocessing device market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Sterilizer segment is expected to be the most lucrative among all product type, with attractiveness index of 1.6.

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Device Market: Forecast by End User

Endoscope reprocessing devices based on end user, the total installed base and new sale of endoscope reprocessing devices obtain from the three end user such as hospital, ambulatory surgical centre and specialty clinics. The study covers revenue generated by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centre and specialty clinics which includes, installed devices and new sale of devices. However, the study does not consider the revenue from which are not mentioned in the report.

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Device Market: Regional Analysis

As many as seven regions have been covered in this report, such as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. If CAGR is considered, Latin America, Eastern Europe and APEJ have highest CAGRs throughout the forecasted period among all other regions. However, in terms of revenue North America and APEJ dominated the global endoscope reprocessing device market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. North America and APEJis expected to be the most lucrative among all regions, with attractiveness index of 2.1 and 1.7 respectively.

Global Endoscope Reprocessing Device Market: Competitive Landscape

Medivators Inc., Olympus Corp., STERIS Plc., Getinge Group, Hoya Group, Laboratoires Anios, Custom Ultrasonics, Inc., SciCan Ltd (Sanavis Group), Shinva Medical Instrument co., Ltd., ARC Healthcare Solutions Inc., Antonio Matachana SA, Choyang Medical Industry Ltd., DGM Pharma-Apparate Handel Ag, MMM Medical Equipment UK LTD, Medonica Co. Ltd., Belimed AG (Metall Zug), Steelco S.P.A, and Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., are some of the key players operating in the global market for endoscope reprocessing device market.