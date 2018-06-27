Can Chronic Abdominal Pain be Serious?

There can be numerous reasons for abdominal pain. This is the pain that originates from stomach, liver, small intestine, gallbladder, and pancreas. Short-term abdominal pain is of minor significance and can arise due to indigestion, menstrual cramps, etc. but if the pain persists for more than 3 months, it can cause much discomfort and should be evaluated by a physician. It can be a sign of serious underlying medical conditions like Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, hernia, abdominal aneurysm, and even cancer. GI discomfort, blood in urine and stool, fever, jaundice, diarrhea or constipation for a long time is the red flags to look out for in chronic abdominal pain. Doctors at Doctor Grosman conduct various tests, physical examinations, and collect relevant information regarding the patient’s symptoms and medical history. After the diagnosis and extensive study of the reports, the highly-skilled doctors develop the treatment therapies to determine which will work best for you.

Many of us experience a fiery feeling in the chest, commonly known as heartburn. If this occurs more than twice a week, then you may be suffering from chronic heartburn or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) or acid reflux. This occurs when the stomach acid flows back towards the esophagus. This might lead to permanent damage to esophagus causing Barrett’s esophagus and even cause cancer. Making small changes in our lifestyle can help in the long run like avoiding spicy foods, eating smaller meals during the day, and saying goodbye to cigarettes. But in some conditions, our doctors might recommend H2 blockers, PPIs or in severe cases, you have to go for fundoplication and other endoscopically treatments.

Medical professionals at Doctor Grosman will provide you with the best treatment options at an affordable cost for all sorts of liver diseases. As this clinic comes under one of the best Liver Disease Treatment facilities in Brooklyn, you can trust the doctors to develop a tailored treatment plan that suits your needs. So, if you are experiencing any signs and symptoms of chronic heartburn or chronic abdominal pain, then get in touch with the liver specialists for an extensive examination to diagnose and treat your condition.

