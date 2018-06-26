Prefilled Syringes Market Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2024 By MarketResearchFuture.com

Prefilled Syringes Market report offer an in-depth analysis of the global market. It delivers an extensive examination of all the key parameters that are making an impact on the market scenario. Report users will come across key drivers, restrains and trends that are expected to influence the growth of the market segments discussed in the report. For revenue estimation and market sizing, a segmental analysis of pre-filled market on the basis of material, type, design, end-user and region has been conducted.

Prefilled Syringes Market Sketch

The market for prefilled syringes is anticipated to develop with a 10.20 CAGR percent approximately while earning revenues worth USD 8397.23 million in the forecast period. The market is also showing rising propensity for divergence from the traditional process of production as well as the materials that are used. The minimal drug wastage that is achieved through the usage of prefilled syringes has made it an attractive option for the pharmaceutical sector. The self-administration of medication by these syringes has raised the demand from user end as well thereby contributing to the overall market growth.

The paradigm shift observed in the sectors of biologics and biosimilars is also found to be promoting the market’s growth significantly. Additionally, another factor that is causing market growth are the chronic diseases which persist for a long time and therefore necessitate the regular administration of drugs. The surge in chronic diseases such as diabetes will possibly enhance the development of the market for prefilled syringes as parenteral drug delivery is the second most preferred route of administration. The advantages of ease of use and elimination of dosing errors are among the most significant benefits of pre-filled syringes. The suitability for home use, greater dose precision and simplicity in design are adjudged to the factors that will radically boost the demand of the market in the forthcoming forecast period.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market – Key Players

Abbott, Gerresheimer AG, Baxter, West Pharmaceutical, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Schott AG,

Medtronic, Becton, TERUMO CORPORATION, Nipro Corporation, Dickinson and Company, Weigao Group, OMPI (A Stevanato Group Company).

A comprehensive discussion on the market players mentioned above is presented in the report. Segmental share, revenue analysis, SWOT, geographical dominance, new product launch, growth strategies, expansion, M&A activities, and the latest R&D initiatives are some of important parameters delved in the report. This will enable report users to identify leading market participants and gain information on their current market position and core competencies.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market – Competitive Analysis

The main trends and players have set an optimistic tone for development. The potency of the market’s growth has improved the competitive setting of the market with competitors in the market leveraging their strengths to maintain their progress in the market. The market development by contenders will give quick returns through active risk management strategies. The market pace has been significantly altered by the converting and engaging of potential prospects.

The major competitors in the prefilled syringes market are Medtronic, OMPI (A Stevanato Group Company) ¸Terumo Corporation, Abbott¸ Nipro Corporation, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Baxter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, West Pharmaceutical, Weigao Group, and others.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the prefilled syringes market globally consists of regions is divided into Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The European region is responsible for the leading market share of about 41.4 percent in the year 2017 and is expected to lead the prefilled syringes market globally. The higher share is majorly attributed to the rising geriatric population, demand for quality healthcare and growing trend of home-based treatment separate with high healthcare expenditure.

The Americas region is responsible for the second biggest market portion, whereas the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to develop at a rapid expansion rate of about 10.78 percent during the forecast period. With loads of prospects and unceasingly developing economies, the region is expected to be among the rapidly growing area. Moreover, factors such as Japan’s quick adoption of plastic devices along with the modern healthcare developments, and increasing number of private and public hospitals, are promoting the growth of the market.

The Middle East and Africa region with a lesser degree of economic developments and very low-income per capita is responsible for the minimum market share in 2017 but is likely to develop in the future.

