Knowledge Tools Announces Collaboration with University of California to Expand MDTP Testing

Knowledge Tools is pleased to announce the company has collaborated with the University of California (UC) to expand the Mathematics Diagnostic Testing Project (MDTP) to students across the United States. The company is focused on high-quality student preparation and readiness for college-level math courses and extending the California-based MDTP platform to students all over the nation.

Through the new collaboration, Knowledge Tools and UC have designed an online testing platform with resources that can be used for students nationwide to support their learning and assessment needs. The online tests are perfectly suited for use by secondary math educators to increase student success and aptitude in current, future and college courses.

MDTP is known for offering reliable diagnostic testing for 6-12 grade students. The tests are a great tool for students who wish to pursue higher education in the mathematics field.

Per the director of CAPP, CSU’s Chancellor’s Office, Zulmara Cline, “We are fully invested in the students of California learning how to use and access these tools as an integral part of their educational journey.”

Knowledge Tools is committed to helping students make a smooth transition to college math courses and providing the proper resources and materials needed by both educators and students.

For more information about the company and its services, visit the Knowledge Tools website or call 1-888-576-9933.

About Knowledge Tools: Knowledge Tools is a reputable and experienced provider of online math testing and resources designed for both educators and students to improve the overall learning and teaching experience. The company focuses on expanding the Mathematics Diagnostic Testing Project based in California to students all over the country to increase student success and progression. Knowledge Tools’ team of professionals works diligently to design a platform that will ensure student readiness for college-level math courses and beyond.