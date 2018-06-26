Emmanuel is here with a different sound!

He would go on to discover singers & songwriters like Brian Wilson, Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Nat King Cole, and many more artists & bands that demonstrated the pure ideas, melody, & music Emmanuel aspired to create. From the endless inspiration that found its way from his speakers and into his ears, he absorbed every possible sound he could and learned how powerfully positive the freedom of expression can truly be.

At the age of nineteen, the light in Emmanuel Celinda began to shine brighter than ever before.

After witnessing a life-changing live concert from the legendary Alt/Ska band No Doubt, clarity came to Emmanuel. Seeing such unity formed through music and the magic of the interaction between the band & their fans was a breathtaking & memorable moment that would forever alter the course of Emmanuel’s life. He wanted to bring just as much joy to the people…and so his humble training began. Taking professional lessons, he quickly became a classically trained vocalist with stunning capabilities.

In 2015, the light became switched on forever as he refined his talent & found his own authentic voice.

Writing his own songs with his own unique perspective & beautiful sound, Emmanuel Celinda released his first official EP into the world. Loaded with thought-provoking & inspiring lyricism, his debut EP offered a glimpse into an artist that was clearly putting their heart & soul into every second recorded – and the support, love, & positive feedback he received confirmed he was making music that resonated.

Determined to spread joy to the people through music, his light now shines like a beacon of hope for all.

Celebrating our diversity, our shared humanity, our capacity to love, and the gorgeous world we all live in – Emmanuel’s new record Lonesome Dreamers, officially released in 2018, is an immaculate collection of bold emotions & heartfelt melodies designed to be there for people when they need the music most; those inexplicable times in our lives where music is the only answer or source of healing to be found. With an enticing & charismatic style of Pop that highlights the insightful lyricism & endearing vocals of an artist that understands how to write material that gracefully invades the heart – Emmanuel Celinda is incredibly passionate, remarkably talented, and perhaps most importantly, unafraid to be entirely real.

A guiding light that’s ready to lead the way to a better tomorrow – Emmanuel has found his place in this world… It’s right there where he’s always belonged, with all of you, making vibrant music for all to enjoy.

