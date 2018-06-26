Bromelain Market Is Expected to Grow at a Robust CAGR 8.61% by 2023

A research study titled, “Bromelain Market by application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The global Bromelain Market was worth USD 22.57 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 47.71 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.61% during the forecast period. The seafood and meat industry is the biggest market where bromelain is devoured. It is widely used to enhance tenderness of chicken, beef, squids and pork. Easy accessibility of the product in different determinations running from 1000 GDU/gram to 3000 GDU/gram will increase market development in the upcoming years. As per NAMI (North America Meat Institute), meat and poultry industry is thought to be the most predominant area in farming industry of the United States.

Bromelain Market -Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Meat & seafood sector reflected dominance in the market regarding share of the overall industry, representing 56.3 percent of worldwide usage in 2016. The business has seen significant development in the course of recent years on account of development in food container request globally. Dietary supplements and cosmetic enterprises make use of bromelain being developed of softgels, gelcaps, tablets, capsules, fluids and powder. Rising awareness about personal health among individuals is a fundamental reason prompting development in both of these enterprises, thusly enlarging development in the demand of bromelain.

Bromelain Market -By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The market is ruled by major players like Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd, Enzybel-BSC and Great Food (Dehydration) Co., Ltd. Organizations are ceaselessly attempting to extend their bromelain generation limit on the grounds that the product has been sought after in applications like cosmetics, meat and fish, bakery, bakery, healthcare, dietary supplements, and drink industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Asia-Pacific represented 30.5 percent of the market by volume in 2016 and is foreseen to achieve considerable development in the upcoming years. Solid assembling base of bromelain in Thailand, Indonesia, China, and India alongside responsibility of governments towards framework improvement is foreseen to increment bromelain share of the overall industry of Asia-Pacific in the following years. In South and Central America, development in meat and fish industry amid gauge period is foreseen to be a noteworthy driving variable for bromelain market.

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

