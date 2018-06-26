Blood Flow Measurement Device Market Value Chain and Forecast 2014-2023

A research study titled, “Blood Flow Measurement Device Market by product and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market was worth USD 298.67 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 665.50 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.31% during the forecast period. The development of the general market can be added to the developing commonness of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes combined with rising aged populace, advancements in technology, and the advent of VC funding. In the coming years, the market is anticipated to witness the most astounding development rate in the Asia-Pacific area. The high development in the district can be ascribed to the developing concentration of industry players in the area, expanding aged populace, and developing commonness of non-transmittable diseases.

The Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market Is Segmented Into:Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Ultrasound

Ultrasound Doppler

Transit-time Flow Meters (TTFM)

Laser Doppler

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Non-invasive

Cardiovascular Disease

Diabetes

Tumor Monitoring

Gastroenterology

Others (Dermatology and Intracranial Pressure Monitoring in Brain Injury)

Invasive

CABG

Microvascular surgery

Others (Reconstructive Surgery and Organ Transplantation)

Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Biopac Systems Inc, ADInstruments, Atys Medical, Medi-stim, Perimed AB, Transonic Systems Inc, Deltex Medical Group, Moor Instruments Ltd, Cook Medical Incorporated, SONOTEC and Compumedics. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America held the biggest share of the market in 2016. The huge share of this regional segment can be credited to elements such as rising aged population and increasing cardiovascular diseases in the United States, rising prevalence of hypertension, regulatory needs combined with a favorable reimbursement schemes, and increased funding in the region.

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

