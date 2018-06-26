Automated Optical Inspection System Market – Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

Market Scenario:

Automated optical inspection systems are used for visual inspection on a printed circuit board which scans a device with the help of an autonomous camera and tests for both the catastrophic failure and the quality defects. These systems offer improved inspection speed and accuracy. Automated optical inspection machines are quick and also offer inspection consistency.

Automated optical inspection systems make use of a number of techniques such as template matching, pattern matching, and statistical pattern matching, to provide an analysis of whether a board is satisfactory or possesses any defects. Increasing preference for high quality printed circuit boards used in the devices for the default free applications is one major factor driving the growth of global automated optical inspection systems market. Automated optical inspection systems also offer huge range of benefits including reduction in manpower and labor costs and increased throughput per machine. Also, increased inspection reporting accuracy and consistency and reduction in errors and turn reduced customer claims are other benefits being offered by AOI systems.

Camtek Ltd., Nordson Corporation, Omron Corporation, Orbotech Ltd., and Saki Corporation are a few major players in the global automated optical inspection system market. Miniaturization of printed circuit boards, increasing demand for consumer electronics, and proliferation of electronics in the automotive sector is fuelling the market growth. Also, advancements in the internet of things and industry 4.0 are further expected to pose as an opportunity for the growth of automated optical inspection system market.

By type, the market for global automated optical inspection system is segmented into 2D AOI systems and 3D AOI systems. 2D AOI systems are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This segment would owe its growth to the increasing demand for high-quality electronic components from electronic manufacturers in aerospace & defense, automotive, and medical applications.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by North America, and Europe region. The region has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing demand for high-quality electronic components across various industry verticals such as aerospace and defense is further fuelling the market growth. These systems are ideally suited for the electronics industry to utilize state-of-the-art machine vision technology for critical quality checks. This is expected to further boost the market growth.

The global automated optical inspection system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global automated optical inspection system market are Camtek Ltd. (Israel), Nordson Corporation (U.S.), Orbotech Ltd. (Israel), Saki Corporation (Japan), CyberOptics Corporation (U.S.), Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Test Research Inc. (Taiwan), Viscom AG (Germany), AOI Systems (U.K), Goepel Electronic GmbH (Germany), Machine Vision Products (U.S.), Mirtec Corporation (U.S.), and Vi Technology (France) among others.

Segments:

The global automated optical inspection system market is segmented by component, type, technology, and application. Based on the component, the market is segmented into software and system. The system segment is further segmented into camera systems, lighting systems, and computer systems. Based on the type, the market is segmented into 2D AOI Systems and 3D AOI Systems. Based on the technology, the market is segmented into Inline AOI Systems and Offline AOI Systems. Whereas, based on the application, the market is segmented as aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial electronics, medical devices, telecommunication, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global automated optical inspection system market is studied under Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to advancements in the electronics industry and increasing demand for high-quality electronic components across different industry verticals. Also, growing demand for speed and accuracy of inspection are other factors fueling the market growth.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Government Bodies

Consulting Service Providers

Component manufacturers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Integrated circuit designers

Software and Services Providers

System Integrators

Semiconductor Product Designers and Fabricators

