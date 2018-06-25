Patient Portal Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 6 billion by 2025

A research study titled, “Patient Portal Market by product, deployment mode and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Patient Portal Market is expected to be around $6 billion by 2025. The market is majorly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of electronic health record (EHR) systems by healthcare professionals, recent advancements in healthcare IT, favorable government initiatives for adoption of healthcare IT solutions and rising awareness about convenient online access to personal health information. Using patient portals, patients can easily schedule doctor’s appointments, review recent doctor visits, gain access to lab results and medications and perform other activities through an internet connection without having to travel physically to any of these locations. However, factors such as high cost of deploying patient portal solutions and issues related to data privacy can hinder the growth of patient portal market during the forecast period.

Get sample pages of this report @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC08190

Patient Portal Market Segmentation:

Patient Portal Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2016-2025:

Integrated Patient Portals

Standalone Patient Portals

Patient Portal Market Assessment and Forecast, By Deployment Mode, 2016-2025:

Web-based Deployment

Cloud-based Deployment

Patient Portal Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2016-2025:

Providers

Pharmacies

Payers

Other End Users

Patient Portal Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

The major players in the global patient portal market focus on product development in order to introduce new-age IT solutions for healthcare delivery and thus secure a larger share of the global market. Some of the key players operating in the global patient portal market are, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, athenahealth, Inc., McKesson Corporation, eClinicalWorks, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (a part of Quality systems, Inc.), CureMD Healthcare, General Electric Company, Medfusion Inc., Epic Systems Corporation and Intelichart.

Know more about Report:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/patient-portal-market

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for largest share of the global patient portal market in 2016 owing to the availability of advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, rapid adoption of patient portal systems by the healthcare sector and favorable government initiatives for adoption of healthcare IT systems to improve the efficiency and quality of healthcare in the region. Europe patient portal market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for advanced healthcare delivery systems along with rising awareness related to the convenience of patient portals.

List of Tables:

Table 1.Patient Portal Market, By Product, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 2.Integrated Patient Portals Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 3.Standalone Patient Portals Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million),

Table 4.Patient Portal Market, By Deployment Mode 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 5.Web-based Deployment Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 6.Cloud-based Deployment Market, By Region, ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 7.Patient Portal Market, By End User, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 8.Providers Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 9.Pharmacies Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 10.Payers Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Check discount offer for Report click on the link @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC08190

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com