Magoshare Offers the Dependable Drive Data Recovery Software for Windows

Guandong, China (June 25, 2018) – Unintentional deletion of files and folders happen at times for most computer users. At these instances, it can be highly frustrating to find that the files and folders cannot be found even in the recycle bin. But, the good news that awaits Windows users is that Magoshare offers the best data recovery software for Windows.

With this software, Windows users can recover any type of file like emails, archives, audio/video recordings, photos and documents. Also, it works on Windows Servers and systems with Windows 2000 to the latest Windows 10 Operating System.

Users with a disk space of at least 60 MB and RAM capacity of at least 128 MB can use this software offered by Magoshare to recover deleted files. Also, with this data recovery application, the users can recover lost data from computers, server systems/RAID, digital device like camera, memory/SD card, USB Flash drive, external hard drive, hard drive, and other data storage devices.

Magoshare Data Recovery is 100% safe and easy to use. Further, it is an effective application for data recovery that offers the facility to recover up to 500 MB files for free.

About Magoshare:

Magoshare is a dependable system utility and data recovery application Development Company established in the year 2016. With a creative and happy team of developers, the company offers many useful tools for customers.

For more information, please visit https://www.magoshare.com/data-recovery-software/windows-data-recovery-software.html

Media Contact:

Magoshare

Contact person: Frank Hu

Company: Magoshare

Address: Shenzhen, Guandong, China

Email: support@magoshare.com

Website: https://www.magoshare.com/

###