VI International Conference “Black Sea Oil Trade-2018”: September 20, Kyiv

Make sure you start a new oilseed season effectively at the VI International Conference “Black Sea Oil Trade-2018” – a key event of the Black Sea oilseed market, to be held on September 20, 2018 in Hilton hotel, Kyiv, Ukraine.

The conference will provide the latest market reports and exclusive analytics from the leading global experts, insights and recommendations on adjusting business strategies in a dynamic environment, new contacts and vast networking opportunities.

Keynote speakers from Ukraine, USA, Brazil and India already confirmed their participation.

PRELIMINARY CONFERENCE AGENDA

SESSION 1: Oilseed Market: Global Scenarios. SWOT Analysis

• Black Sea Oilseed Sector. Outlook, 2018-2020

Sergey Feofilov – Director General, UkrAgroConsult

• Fundamentals & Trends in The Global Oilseed Market

Ben Buckner – Analyst, AgResource, USA

• USA and South America. Oilseed Market Overview

Fabio Meneghin – Partner, Agroconsult, Brazil

• Speech to be confirmed

SESSION 2: Price Forecast in the Oilseed Markets for 2018/19

Keynote speech:

Forecast on The Global Oilseed & Vegoil Prices. Which way we go?

Paul MaсAuliffe – Director General, World Commodity Analysis Corporation, USA

Speakers Panel Discussion

SESSION 3: Regional Features and Opportunities

• Revolution in Ukrainian Oilseed Sector: From Exporter to Importer

Julia Garkavenko – Oilseed Market Expert, UkrAgroConsult

• Roadmap for Branding Ukrainian Vegoil in Indian Market

G Chandrashekhar – Global Agribusiness Expert, India

• Russia: Strengthening Positions in the Global Oilseed Market

Vladimir Petrichenko – Director, ProZerno, Russia

• Speech to be confirmed

‘Black Sea Oil Trade’ conference is annually attended by producers and crushers of oilseeds, traders, enterprises for deep processing of veg oils, investment companies, banks, legal, shipping, brokerage, insurance, surveyor and other companies.

In 2017 ‘Black Sea Oil Trade’ attracted 250 delegates from 150+ companies and 25 countries.

