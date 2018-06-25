Furniture Fabric Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Fabric is used for upholstery coverings. Furniture can be covered using textile or non-textile fabric. In case of textile fabric, a variety of options are available which include simple yarns or complex designs made of durable as well as less durable fabric. Furniture fabric is used to cover chairs, seats, sofas, couches, and other pieces of furniture.

The fabric used for furniture depends on the furniture manufacturer and the choice of the buyer. The application of furniture fabric is not furniture used for residential and official use. Furniture fabrics are used to cover and design the seating and interiors of automobiles and aircraft as well.

The furniture fabric market is directly dependent on the demand for this fabric for covering furniture pieces. The increase in disposable income of the population of a nation impacts the capability to spend on luxury furniture items. This factor is expected to drive the furniture fabric market to a significant extent.

The amount of fabric used to cover the furniture depends on the type of furniture piece it is used to cover. The price of furniture fabric varies depending on the material it is made of. Furniture fabric is not just used to cover furniture which is used for residential and official purpose; its application also extends to the industrial transportation furniture market as well.

Upholstery fabric can be made of natural or manufactured fabric. Out of all the fabrics which are used to cover furniture, cotton and synthetic fiber fabric are the most widely used. Furniture fabric differs depending on the place where the furniture is placed – indoor or outdoor.

Furniture fabric is also used in the transportation sector, where it is used for seat covers, slipcovers, sidewalls, interior roof lining, and sheeting. The industry chain of furniture fabric consists of raw material providers or fabric manufacturers, dyers, printers, stylists, and the end users. The price of furniture fabric depends largely on the raw material of which the fabric is made of. Fluctuation in the prices of cotton can affect the price of furniture fabric made of cotton.

The furniture fabric market is segmented on the basis of material type, application, and region. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into natural furniture fabric and synthetic furniture fabric. The natural furniture fabric market is further segmented into cotton, chenille, jute, leather, linen, silk, velvet, and wool.

The synthetic furniture fabric market is classified into faux leather, microfiber, nylon, olefin, polyester, and rayon. On the basis of application, the furniture fabric market is classified into upholstery furniture fabric, automobile furniture fabric, and industrial furniture fabric market. The upholstery furniture fabric market is classified into commercial upholstery fabric, indoor furniture fabric market and outdoor furniture fabric market.

On the basis of geography, the furniture fabric market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The report also provides country level analysis for each of the segments. The U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, Africa, Brazil, and Argentina are the countries included in the market study of the furniture fabric market.

The furniture fabric market comprises a number of small and medium players. The market consists of players who use natural fabric as well as players who use synthetic fiber to make furniture fabric. Some of the key players in the furniture fabric market include Morbern, Brentano, Carnegie, Panaz, Milliken, Designtex, Momentum group, Backhausen, Bernhardt, and Barqueni.