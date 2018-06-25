Cold Chain Monitoring Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2023

Market Highlights:

Cold chain monitoring is defined as the process of planning, implementing and controlling, effective flow and storage of perishable goods, from point of origin to the point of production, distribution and consumption in order to temperature controlled supply chain (often called cold chain). It is a solution equipped with various sensors that can be used to transmit the data about the freshness of any frozen foods or pharmaceutical products. This system helps the logistic companies to monitor the condition of the product and take necessary actions so as to reduce losses.

For monitoring activities, organizations deploy various components which include hardware devices, software and services. Cold chain monitoring also deals with transportation of products along a supply chain that must be maintained within a certain temperature range to uphold the integrity. This type of supply chain monitoring system are widely being used by chemical, food, and pharmaceutical industries for monitoring activities with the help of various hardware & software devices such as RFID devices, sensors, networking devices, telemetry & telematics. Cold chain monitoring across the end-to-end supply chain plays a vital role. The pharmaceuticals strong pipeline for personalised medicines and preserving fresh food in controlled temperatures are important across the supply chain.

Owing to increase in need for refrigeration in pharmaceuticals, food & beverages are driving the market. The market for food & beverages is expected to grow at highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to growing need for refrigeration in pharmaceutical sector and rising demand for fresh food and need to reduce food wastage.

Major Key Players

ORBCOMM (U.S.),

Sensitech, Inc. (U.S.),

NEC Corp. (Japan),

Controlant EHF (Iceland),

Infratab Inc. (U.S.),

Monnit Corporation (U.S.),

Zest Labs, Inc. (U.S.),

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands),

Berlinger & Co. AG (Switzerland),

Sensitech Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

According to MRFR, The Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market is expected to grow at US ~7 billion by the end of forecast period with CAGR of ~10% during 2016 to 2022.

Industry News

June 18, Blockchain Technology Improving Ethiopia’s Supply Chain

Blockchain technology creates a portal which is accessible by the entire echo system. It is a tamperproof way to digitise trade workflow and track shipments. Exporting fresh produce has always been a tricky business and controlling temperatures during transit is a number one priority. Farmers can easily monitor their produce in real-time as well as business owners can see entire overview of the production line using a smartphone, tablet or computer.

May 18, Advantech to Exhibit Full-Scale Temperature Control and Monitoring Solutions

Advantech states of classic temperature-monitoring limitations to meet the demands of businesses throughout the cold chain industry, with real-time monitoring technologies that not only help reduce spoilage but also increase profitability for stakeholders by mitigating loss. This will result in improving processes to ensure the safe and successful storage and transport of perishable goods including produce, dairy, meats, medicines and more.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of cold chain monitoring market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Since the cold chain monitoring solutions are widely adopted in North America, it is one of the leading region in cold chain monitoring market owing to higher consumption of packaged and processed food. With the advancements in digitization and connected supply chain, there has been rapid growth in adoption of cold chain monitoring solutions to ensure timely delivery of perishable products without disturbing their original composition. Hence, the key players in the market are constantly innovating and investing in research and development activities in order to create cost-effective product portfolio.

Segmentation

Segmentation by components: sensors, radio frequency devices, telematics device, software, and others.

Segmentation by application: pharmaceutical, chemicals, foods & beverages, and others.

Segmentation by logistics: warehousing and transportation.

Segmentation by region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

